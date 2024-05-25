Historic University Club opens after major renovation at University of Alabama

The University of Alabama and Invited, the nation’s largest owner and operator of private membership clubs, have reopened the historic University Club after a more than $17 million renovation.

The University Club features several reimagined spaces, including casual and fine dining, outdoor veranda, conference rooms and private event spaces. The club’s new dining spaces include fine dining at Legacy 1834 and The Tusk Bar and Grill, bringing a relaxed atmosphere of camaraderie and connection for members. The club will also introduce new programming, such as game-day tailgates, brunches and holiday events.

Invited, an operator of approximately 200 city, golf and stadium clubs in North America, will oversee the day-to-day operations of University Club.

Renovations at the University of Alabama's University Club are intended to bring a relaxed atmosphere of camaraderie and connection for members. (contributed)

As a working laboratory, the University Club will foster growth for UA students seeking to gain hands-on event, hospitality and operational experience. The collaboration will enable students from UA’s hospitality management program to learn and work closely with staff at the club, enhancing and furthering their experience through internships and employment opportunities within Invited programs.

University Club members who are UA employees can take advantage of Crimson Concierge, UA’s on-demand transportation service for faculty and staff, for transportation from campus to the University Club during lunch hours.

For more information about membership opportunities, contact Alexia Cadle at alexia.cadle@invitedclubs.com.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.