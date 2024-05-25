Recipe: Easy French Onion Grilled Corn Salad

I’ve been enjoying every single moment of summer-like weather this year. We’ve been to the lake, to the beach and we’ve hosted several cookouts. It’s just something about summertime that makes life great.

Besides hanging out at the lake, one of my favorite summertime activities has been grilling out. I feel like I’ve really improved my grilling skills this year. Of course, we love to invite our friends and family over, but there are times that I just want to spend time with the hubs and my two boys.

One of my kids’ favorite foods is corn, so I decided to make this fantastic Easy French Onion Grilled Corn Salad. To make it special, I decided to add a secret ingredient – Heluva Good! French Onion Dip.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: Isn’t French onion dip just for potato chips? Absolutely not. These dips are always a crowd-pleaser, and you can pair them with veggies, pretzels, tortilla chips, wings or, in my case, grilled corn.

This recipe takes less than 30 minutes to prepare and it’s so good. The French onion dip gives it a rich, creamy flavor and really pairs well with the sweetness of the grilled corn.

This French Onion Grilled Corn Salad is the perfect complement to any cookout or pool party.

Easy French Onion Grilled Corn Salad

Ingredients

8 ears fresh corn

3 tablespoons Heluva Good! French Onion Dip

1 red bell pepper, chopped

¼ cup green onions, finely chopped

2 tablespoons cilantro, mixed

½ cup crumbled cotija cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat the grill to high heat. Shuck the corn and remove any remaining silk strands. Once the grill is hot, grill the corn for about 2-3 minutes per side. Allow the corn to cool, then use a serrated knife to cut the corn off the cobs. Place the corn into a large bowl and add the bell pepper, onions, cilantro and French onion dip. Toss to mix and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle the cotija cheese on top. For best results, place in the refrigerator for about 1 hour before serving.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.