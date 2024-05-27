James Spann: More storms possible for Alabama later today

James Spann forecasts a stormy Memorial Day for some in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Strong to severe thunderstorms continue over the eastern half of Alabama early this morning. These storms produced wind damage in a number of counties since midnight; more than 80,000 were without power in Alabama shortly after daybreak. The morning storms will be in Georgia soon, and we expect a break in the rain during the mid to late morning. Additional thunderstorms will form this afternoon, mainly over the southern two-thirds of the state, as a cold front approaches. It won’t rain everywhere, but where storms do form, they could be strong to severe. The threats will come from strong straight-line winds and hail.

REST OF THE WEEK: The weather looks mostly dry with a cooling trend beginning Tuesday night. Cooler spots over north Alabama could reach the 50s early Thursday and Friday mornings; highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A disturbance could bring a few isolated showers to the state Wednesday, but for now it looks like most places will stay rain-free.

Confidence is not especially high in the weekend forecast with model inconsistency. For now, we will mention just a chance of scattered showers Saturday and Sunday, but the forecast could easily change. Highs will be in the mid 80s, right at average temperatures for early June in Alabama. ON THIS DATE IN 1973: A violent, long-track F4 tornado touched down northeast of Demopolis and traveled northeastward. The tornado produced damage in Greensboro, Brent, Centreville, Montevallo, Columbiana, Wilsonville, Childersburg and many areas in between. The tornado lifted near Mount Cheaha. In Greensboro, 72 people were injured and one person was killed.

In Bibb County, the tornado destroyed 90% of the town of Brent, killing five people and injuring 56. A total of 216 buildings were destroyed, 570 buildings were damaged, 97 mobile homes were destroyed and 45 businesses were damaged or destroyed. More than 12,000 acres of timber was destroyed. This tornado also destroyed the National Weather Service radar facility southwest of Brent that Sunday night.

An F3 tornado the same day moved along a Tarrant-Center Point-Springville-St. Clair Springs-Ashville-Gadsden path. Heavy damage occurred in Center Point, where 32 homes and 48 mobile homes were destroyed. More than 300 homes were damaged. One person was killed.

