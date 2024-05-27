James Spann: Strong storms over southeast Alabama; dry statewide on Tuesday

RADAR CHECK: Showers and a few strong thunderstorms continue across southeast Alabama, where a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. The rest of the state is dry with only isolated showers; temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Storms move out of Alabama later tonight; lows will be in the 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be warm and dry, with a high in the upper 80s. A disturbance has the potential to bring a few scattered showers to the state Wednesday and Thursday; for now, we aren’t expecting anything heavy or widespread. Friday will be rain-free statewide. The weather will be cooler over the latter half of the week; some spots will dip into the 50s early Thursday and Friday mornings.

Confidence is not especially high in the weekend forecast with model inconsistency. For now, we will mention a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday (no washout), but the forecast could easily change. Highs will be in the mid 80s, right at average for early June in Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: A violent, long-track F4 tornado touched down northeast of Demopolis and traveled northeastward. The tornado produced damage in Greensboro, Brent, Centreville, Montevallo, Columbiana, Wilsonville, Childersburg and many areas in between. The tornado lifted near Mount Cheaha. In Greensboro, 72 people were injured and one person was killed.

In Bibb County, the tornado destroyed 90% of the town of Brent, killing five people and injuring 56. A total of 216 buildings were destroyed, 570 buildings were damaged, 97 mobile homes were destroyed and 45 businesses were damaged or destroyed. More than 12,000 acres of timber was destroyed. This tornado also destroyed the National Weather Service radar facility southwest of Brent that Sunday night.

An F3 tornado the same day moved along a Tarrant-Center Point-Springville-St. Clair Springs-Ashville-Gadsden path. Heavy damage occurred in Center Point, where 32 homes and 48 mobile homes were destroyed. More than 300 homes were damaged. One person was killed.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.