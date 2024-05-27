Weaver, Alabama, veteran walking across U.S. to raise awareness about mental illness

Weaver, Alabama, native Robert Luna intends to spend the next five months walking from Calhoun County, Alabama, to Los Angeles, California, to raise awareness about mental illness among servicemen and women.

Luna began his trek to the West Coast on May 18 in hopes of not only raising awareness but also donations to initiate mental health programs for the military and for first responders. His website, https://al2la.us, allows those interested to track his progress and make contributions.

“Service members are often faced with do-or-die decisions that will rest with them for a lifetime,” Luna’s website reads. “The high-stress situations that members face, including death, leave marks that cannot be seen. Recently, the Coast Guard has increased their services to support servicemen and servicewomen. While these new policies are in place, resources can be lagging for veterans and their families who need it NOW.”

As a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Luna knows first-hand how mental health challenges can affect the lives of veterans or first responders who are often reluctant to talk about their emotions. These issues can lead to depression or worse.

“I want people to open up and talk about mental illness as freely as we talk about college football here in Alabama,” Luna was quoted saying in a recent Anniston Star article. “People need to be able to share about mental illness without the stigma that can surround it.”

Weaver, Alabama, veteran Robert Luna is walking across the country to raise awareness about mental illness among fellow service members. (Michele Sylvester Photography)

Luna was born to a military family on Jan. 9, 1976. His dad, Rafael Luna, served in the Marine Corps for 30 years. Rafael is married to Margarita Luna, and they have three children: Robert, Rafael Jr. and Marilyn (Hernandez).

As a military family, travel became routine. Luna was raised in Long Island, New York; Beaufort, South Carolina; Irvine, California; and Kailua, Hawaii.

He joined the Coast Guard in 1996. While serving, Luna has lived on Long Island, as well as Elizabeth City, North Carolina; Manama, Bahrain; Alexandria, Virginia; and retired out of Juneau, Alaska. He currently resides in his hometown of Weaver, Alabama, where he began his most recent journey.

While in the Coast Guard, Luna earned his dental technician certificate, as well as certificates in Telecommunications, Search and Rescue Coordination, and Key Management Infrastructure. He retired as chief petty officer after 28 years of service.

Currently, he is a member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), DAV (Disabled American Veterans Group) and CPOA (Chief Petty Officers Association).

On his cross-country mission, Luna’s only equipment will be his specially equipped jogging cart, which contains water, dehydrated food, solar panels, battery packs, spare sneakers and other necessities.

For the earlier days of the trip, Luna’s lodgings have been pre-arranged by his support team, logistics coordinator Lisa DiGaudio from New York and media specialist Michelle Sylvester from Las Vegas.

“All lodgings in Alabama and Mississippi have been donated for the cause,” Sylvester said.

Weather permitting, Luna plans to walk 20 to 25 miles per day.

“I plan to be on the road by 8 a.m. each day and be off my feet, recovering and relaxing by 3 p.m.,” he said. “I will listen to my body and adjust my schedule accordingly.”

You can follow along and make a donation by going to Luna’s website.

A version of this story was originally published by The Anniston Star.