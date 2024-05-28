Alabama Air National Guard unit fuels jets in skies over Romania

In the skies over Bucharest, Romania, the Alabama Air National Guard and the Romanian Air Force take part in a joint training mission through the State Partnership Program. This training is critical to maintaining unassailable air superiority alongside the U.S. military’s NATO allies.
Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, conducted multiple midair refueling missions to increase joint operational capabilities.
Learn more in the video below and see more in the photo gallery.
The State Partnership Program between the Alabama National Guard and Romania has been in place since 1993 and has included multiple shared training events in the U.S. and Romania across a wide range of operations.
A Romanian Air Force pilot guides an F-16 fighter jet towards the refueling boom on a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), during a joint training mission through the State Partnership Program between the Alabama National Guard and Romania in Romania. The 117th ARW can refuel various types of aircraft in midair, extending the amount of time spent on training or combat missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
Air Force Maj. Jeremiah Goldsmith, a pilot with the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), flies a KC-135 in the skies over Bucharest, Romania. Pilots must maintain tanker qualification every six months to stay proficient and capable for training and combat scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andre Bennett, boom operator for the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), seals a cabin door in place on the KC-135 refueling jet before take-off in Romania. The 117th ARW conducts multiple mid-air refueling missions with the Romanian Air Force so they two can increase their own operational capabilities (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andre Bennett, boom operator for the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), refuels an F-16 fighter jet piloted by members of the Romanian Air Force in Romania. The 117th ARW conducts multiple mid-air refueling missions with the Romanian Air Force so they two can increase their own operational capabilities (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
Air Force Maj. Cody Breasseale, a pilot with the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), conducts preflight checks with the crew manning the KC-135 over Bucharest, Romania. Pilots must maintain tanker qualification every six months to stay proficient and capable for training and combat scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
A Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jet is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), during a joint training mission through the State Partnership Program between the Alabama National Guard and Romania in Romania. The 117th ARW can refuel various types of aircraft in midair, extending the amount of time spent on training or combat missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andre Bennett, boom operator for the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), refuels an F-16 fighter jet piloted by members of the Romanian Air Force in Romania. Boom operators provide real time instructions to pilots in need of refueling while carefully adjusting the boom’s length and position in order to safely and effectively refuel other aircraft (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
A Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jet is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), during a joint training mission through the State Partnership Program between the Alabama National Guard and Romania in Romania. The 117th ARW can refuel various types of aircraft in midair, extending the amount of time spent on training or combat missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
An Air National Guard pilot with the with the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) moves a throttle lever in the cockpit of a KC-135 in Bucharest, Romania. Pilots must maintain tanker qualification every six months to stay proficient and capable for training and combat scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
Air Force Capt. Kyle Ledbetter, a pilot with the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), flies the KC-135 during an air refueling mission in Bucharest, Romania. Pilots must maintain tanker qualification every six months to stay proficient and capable for training and combat scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
A 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) crew conducts preflight checks in cockpit of a KC-135 before takeoff in Romania. Pilots must maintain tanker qualification every six months to stay proficient and capable for training and combat scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
The view out of the front windshield of a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), during a joint training mission through the State Partnership Program between the Alabama National Guard and Romania in Romania. The 117th ARW conducts multiple mid-air refueling missions with the Romanian Air Force so they two can increase their own operational capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
Air Force Capt. Kyle Ledbetter, a pilot with the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), flies the KC-135 during an air refueling mission in Bucharest, Romania. Pilots must maintain tanker qualification every six months to stay proficient and capable for training and combat scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
A squad of Romanian F-16 fighter jets fly alongside the left wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), during an exercise between the Alabama Air National Guard and the Romanian Air Force in Romania. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)