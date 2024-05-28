Alabama Air National Guard unit fuels jets in skies over Romania

In the skies over Bucharest, Romania, the Alabama Air National Guard and the Romanian Air Force take part in a joint training mission through the State Partnership Program. This training is critical to maintaining unassailable air superiority alongside the U.S. military’s NATO allies.

Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, conducted multiple midair refueling missions to increase joint operational capabilities.

Learn more in the video below and see more in the photo gallery.

The State Partnership Program between the Alabama National Guard and Romania has been in place since 1993 and has included multiple shared training events in the U.S. and Romania across a wide range of operations.