James Spann: Alabama stays dry today with a hot afternoon; a few showers Wednesday

James Spann forecasts a calm, dry day for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

CALMER DAY: We are expecting a rain-free day for Alabama. Temperatures will be close to 90 degrees this afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. We will bring in a chance of widely scattered showers Wednesday with a weak disturbance approaching from the west, but the air will be fairly dry, and showers will likely be light and spotty. The high will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: We will mention the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. The best chance of a passing shower will come during the afternoon and evening, and heat levels will come down. The high will be close to 80 on Thursday, followed by mid 80s Friday. Some cooler spots across north Alabama could reach the upper 50s early Friday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We slip into the typical summer setup across the Deep South. Expect partly sunny days with the chance of random, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the 1-10 p.m. time frame. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days is 40-50%, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The pattern won’t change through much of next week. Look for partly sunny days with the usual round of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms daily. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s most days, not far from average for early June in Alabama.

TROPICS: Hurricane season begins Saturday across the Atlantic basin. For now, all is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1962: An early-season heat wave was underway across the Deep South. Birmingham’s high was 99 degrees, which still stands as the record high for the date.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: An F3 tornado moved east and struck northern Athens, Georgia. Destruction was massive near Athens, with losses estimated at $10 million. Damage from the storm included 545 homes and 17 businesses. Hundreds of large trees more than 100 years old were destroyed.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.