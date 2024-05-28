James Spann: Mostly dry in Alabama through Friday, with just a few isolated showers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HOT MAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures are generally between 87 and 92 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: While we can’t totally rule out a few isolated showers, it looks like the weather will be generally dry across Alabama Wednesday through Friday with partly sunny days and fair nights. The best chance of a shower will be over the southwest counties; highs will be between 85 and 89 Wednesday, followed by low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will slip into the typical summer setup across the Deep South. Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days, and we will have the chance of random, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the 1-10 p.m. time frame. The chance of any one spot getting wet over the weekend is 40-50%, and highs will be generally between 82 and 85 degrees.

The pattern won’t change through much of next week. Expect partly sunny days with the usual round of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms daily. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s most days, not far from average for early June in Alabama.

TROPICS: Hurricane season begins Saturday across the Atlantic basin. For now, all is quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1962: An early-season heat wave was underway across the Deep South. Birmingham’s high was 99 degrees, which still stands as the record high for the date.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: An F3 tornado moved east and struck northern Athens, Georgia. Destruction was massive near Athens, with losses estimated at $10 million. Damage from the storm included 545 homes and 17 businesses. Hundreds of large trees more than 100 years old were destroyed.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.