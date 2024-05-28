Living River celebrates 10 years of education, exploration and recreation on Alabama’s Cahaba

“Nothing makes you feel quite like a kid again like wading in the river and finding 300-million-year-old fossils.”

In her time as assistant director of development for Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba, Rachel Mathews has seen firsthand the exciting and educational adventures that the camping area brings for children and adults alike.

Named for the biblical verse John 7:37-39 where Jesus states, “Out of his heart will flow rivers of living water,” Living River seeks to help visitors connect to themselves, others, nature and God. Established in 2014 as a nonprofit organization by the Presbytery of Sheppards and Lapsley, Living River was their answer when the camps at Gulftreat and Covenant Mountain no longer met the changing needs of their youth camp programs. The properties were sold and the Presbytery built the new camp and retreat center that offers more accommodation for people with disabilities and more space to host larger and more diverse groups.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, Living River has made a name for itself as a unique retreat area for people of all ages and backgrounds. Covering 440 acres of forest, Living River offers both faith-based and secular summer camps and seasonal retreats. The Cahaba River is the site of groundbreaking research among scientists and graduate students.

“We provide a balance of outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education,” Mathews said.

In addition to a mussel lab led by Carla Atkinson, Ph.D., and Garrett Hopper, Ph.D., at the University of Alabama, and in addition to the Cahaba Riverkeeper that ensures clean water and conducts ongoing research, the Cahaba River is the subject of four to five research-based projects a year. In an experiment conducted by Nathan Whelan at Auburn University, Paul Johnson at the Alabama Aquatic Biodiversity Center and Phillip Harris at University of Alabama, the oblong rocksnail, long thought to be extinct, was rediscovered in 2011 in the river bend of Living River. A new carboniferous insect fossil was discovered at Living River by amateur paleontologist and Living River volunteer Don Blakely.

“The Cahaba River is the most ecologically diverse river in North America. And Alabama as a state is first in freshwater biodiversity when compared to all other 50 states,” Mathews said. “Some of the most endangered species in this area are only found in the Cahaba River.”

Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed) Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed) Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed) Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed) Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed) Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed) Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed) Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed)

Led by staff that includes Mathews and Executive Director Jenny Thagard, Living River has two camps for children and the Cahaba Lily Adult Retreat during the year, while the summer camps are led by Living River-trained counselors. The theme of this year’s camp is “Linked by Love,” where small groups look at Scripture that explores a particular concept.

“In one activity, we use the example of how Job’s friends come and sit with him when he’s going through a hard time,” Mathews said. “One member of the small group leaves the room, and when they come back, they get to hear all the reasons why they matter to the group.”

In addition to guided activities, campers spend lots of time outdoors, hiking and enjoying the river through activities like archery, swimming, canoeing, games, fishing, hiking and bonfires. They also learn about nature and how to care for the environment through hands-on learning experiences with help from organizations like the 4-H Extension, Alabama Forestry Commission, Alabama Paleontological Society, Cahaba Riverkeeper and the Cahaba River Society.

“We get to teach about the intersection of human intervention and show how culture, science and industry come together,” Mathews said.

Mathews said no deadline is set for the summer camps, the first of which begins on June 9. Living River will hold four camps throughout June as follows:

June 9-14: Youth Mission (seventh grade-graduated senior).

grade-graduated senior). June 17-21 Elementary Camp (K-sixth grade).

grade). June 23-27 Creative Camp (K-ninth grade).

June 28-30 You & Me Camp (age 4-third grade).

For those with financial need, Living River offers scholarships that cover half of the registration’s base cost. The scholarships are first-come, first-serve, and applications are available at http://pslpcusa.org/summer-camp.

Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed) Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed) Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed) Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed) Living River: A Retreat on the Cahaba has offered a place for outdoor recreation, faith exploration and environmental education for a decade. (contributed)

Living River held its semiannual open house, River Fest, on May 18, where people learned more about the Cahaba River and the camps and programs the organization has to offer. Held in conjunction with the Cahaba Lily Festival in West Blocton, activities included a fossil hike, guided nature photography, archery, a local craft fair (featuring Mvskoke Nation Chief Michelle Gilmore), food trucks and the dedication of the solar panels at Living River. At the fall River Fest on Oct. 20, Living River will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the removal of the Marvel Slab from the Cahaba (the first time a dam had been removed in Alabama to benefit the environment) and 10 years of programming at Living River.

Mathews said River Fest is an excellent opportunity to learn about all that Living River has to offer, and they want to continue to welcome people of all backgrounds.

“We want to be partners and available to more groups and families that are really local to us – churches, schools and any other interested groups in our surrounding counties,” Mathews said.

Living River is at 2000 Living River Parkway in Montevallo. For more information about events, camps or conducting research, contact Thagard at 205-208-0035 or email office@livingriver.org.