James Spann: Mostly dry Wednesday for Alabama; only isolated showers Thursday, Friday

COOL START: We actually have some spots over north Alabama in the 50s early this morning. Here are some of the cooler observations just before sunrise:

Jasper — 55

Fort Payne — 55

Morris — 56

Cullman — 57

Gadsden — 57

Pell City — 57

Haleyville — 57

Anniston — 58

Chelsea — 58

Oneonta — 59

Bessemer — 59

This means the air is dry across Alabama, and showers will be pretty much impossible to find today. With a partly to mostly sunny sky, the high will be between 85 and 90 degrees.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but the weather generally stays dry. It will be cooler, with a high between 78 and 83 degrees; then we rise into the mid 80s Friday.

THE WEEKEND: Moisture levels rise, and we will bring in the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days is 35-45%, and most of the showers will come during the afternoons and evenings — very typical weather for early June in Alabama. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: No real change as the classic summer pattern continues — partly sunny days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms daily. Highs will be mostly in the 80s, although we will be close to 90 by Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet; tropical storm formation is not expected for the next seven days. The Atlantic basin hurricane season begins Saturday.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SURVEY RESULTS: Most of the damage in Alabama early Tuesday morning was the result of straight-line winds, but two brief EF-1 tornado tracks were identified — one in Cherokee County north of Weiss Lake, and one in northern Randolph County near Newell.

ON THIS DATE IN 1982: Two significant tornadoes ripped through southern Illinois. The most severe was an F4 that touched down northeast of Carbondale, Illinois, then moved to Marion. The twister had multiple vortices within the main funnel. Extensive damage occurred at the Marion Airport. Ten people were killed and 181 were injured.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.