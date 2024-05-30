Can’t Miss Alabama: Weekend attractions include Alabaster CityFest, Vulcan’s Birthday Bash

Alabaster CityFest

Alabaster CityFest is set for June 1, with Scotty McCreery and Tenille Townes headlining the outdoor music festival on the grounds of Thompson High School. In addition to the headliners, the festival will offer a regional music lineup and other attractions. The festival will open at 9 a.m., and local and regional music performances will continue throughout the afternoon, including Michael Warren, Alli Leighann Carruth, Twelve, Cahaba Grass and Sanchez Tanniehill, culminating with the headliners at 7 p.m. The Cruise-In Car Show and KidsFest will return with rides and activities for the entire family. Vendors and food trucks will be on site throughout the event. Admission to all musical acts is free. For afternoon act times and updates, visit alabastercityfest.com.

Scotty McCreery will be one of the headliners at Alabaster CityFest June 1. (Alabaster CityFest) Tenille Townes will be one of the headliners at Alabaster CityFest June 1. (Alabaster CityFest)

Barber Motorsports Park

The Barber Small Bore celebration of small-capacity motorcycling and culture will be a weekend of stunting, trail riding and racing. Friday and Saturday night attendees get the rare opportunity to ride laps on the Barber Road Course during parade laps. Food trucks and catered meals will be available for purchase. Onsite camping is also available. Join the fun May 31-June 2 at 6040 Barber Motorsports Parkway in Birmingham. For the complete schedule of events, visit the website.

Vulcan’s Birthday Bash

On Sunday, June 2, from noon to 4 p.m., Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham will host Vulcan’s 120th Birthday Bash. Enjoy live music, dance performances and free mini cupcakes. The popular NASCAR pace car will return along with guest appearances from the Magic City Mermaid, Vesta and “The Big Guy” himself. Sloss Furnaces’ metal artists will demonstrate the iron-pouring process, and more than 20 artists and crafters will sell handmade goods. There will be more than 15 vendors with activities and giveaways including a moonwalk, face painting and a misting tent. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for adults ages 21 and older. The first 120 guests will receive a Vulcan favor swag bag.

Vulcan Park and Museum will celebrate Vulcan’s 120th birthday June 2 with food and fun. (contributed) Vulcan Park and Museum will celebrate Vulcan’s 120th birthday June 2 with food and fun. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at the Alabama River (Swift Creek Park in Autauga County) will take place Saturday, June 1. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For details about the cleanup, contact George Walthal at 334-799-4173. ROR is a national award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 131,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,300 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Birmingham Stallions

The Birmingham Stallions will face the Michigan Panthers Saturday, June 1, at 1 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Click here for the complete schedule. Buy tickets here. Follow the Birmingham Stallions on X, Facebook and Instagram.

Live concerts

Enjoy live music May 31 and June 1 at the following venues.