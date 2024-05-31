Celebrate National Trails Day June 1 with a visit to a Freshwater Land Trust trail

June 1 is National Trails Day. With sultry summer days ahead, it’s the perfect time to take a walk, hike or jog along a Freshwater Land Trust (FWLT) trail or other Alabama trailway.

National Trails Day is hosted annually by the American Hiking Society and celebrates all trails on public lands, including historic and national scenic historic trails.

In June 2023, the FWLT reached 129 miles of trails as the nonprofit added 2 miles to the popular Five Mile Creek Greenway in north Jefferson County. The trust’s Red Rock Trail System comprises a network of trails, parks, bike lanes and sidewalks in Jefferson County:

Bike lanes: Lanes for bike use only.

Complete streets: Streets designed for all users, including bike lanes and sidewalks.

Greenways: Off-road, multiuse trails with a developed surface.

Natural trails: Off-road trails with a natural surface.

Sharrows: Shared lanes for both bikes and cars.

On Tuesday, June 11, WBRC Fox 6 reporter Jeh Jeh Pruitt will highlight a trail during his “Red Rock” segment at 7 a.m. during “Good Day Alabama.” Pruitt monthly visits a different segment of the Red Rock Trail System, sharing ways to get active and get outdoors.

To help support the Red Rock Trail system, get outside and invite your friends to visit trails you’ve not been to before. Find the perfect trail near you by checking FWLT’s interactive trail map, where you will get locations of completed trails, read about special features and see on-the-ground photos.

The Alabama Power Foundation is a longtime supporter of the FWLT and has awarded numerous grants to help further FWLT’s work in providing navigable trails for the state’s residents. Learn more about FWLT and the growing trail system.