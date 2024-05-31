James Spann: A few showers for Alabama later today; occasional showers, storms over the weekend

James Spann forecasts some showers for west Alabama today, more widespread rain over the weekend from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

QUIET WEATHER DAY AHEAD: Alabama is rain-free early this morning; we note a few showers to the west over Mississippi. High-resolution models suggest a few showers will be around later today, mainly over the western half of the state. Otherwise, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture will be deeper, and we will forecast occasional showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. There will be some good breaks in the rain, and the sun will peek out at times, but if you have something planned outdoors be ready to dodge the occasional shower or storm. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the state in a marginal risk Saturday; some of the stronger thunderstorms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

The weather won’t change much Sunday. Expect more clouds than sun with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs over the weekend will be mostly in the low 80s, which is below average for early June in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: We will need to maintain the chance of showers and thunderstorms daily Monday through Wednesday, most likely during the afternoons and evenings. Global models suggest drier air will push into the state Thursday and Friday, with showers limited to the far southern part of the state. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s most days.

TROPICS: The Atlantic hurricane season begins Saturday; all is quiet for now across the entire basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1889: The Johnstown, Pennsylvania, disaster occurred, the worst flood tragedy in U.S. history. Heavy rains collapsed the South Fork Dam, sending a 30-foot wall of water rushing down the already flooded Conemaugh Valley. The wall of water, traveling as fast as 22 feet per second, swept away all structures, objects and people. The flood killed around 2,100 people.

ON THIS DATE IN 2013: An EF3 traveled through the western suburbs of Oklahoma City near El Reno. It was the largest tornado ever observed, with a width of 2.6 miles. The tornado killed four storm chasers (three professional and one amateur), the first known deaths in the history of storm chasing. Although the tornado remained over mostly open terrain, dozens of storm chasers unaware of its immense size and erratic movement were caught off-guard. Near U.S. 81, Twistex scientist and engineer Tim Samaras, along with his son Paul and research partner Carl Young, died in the tornado.

