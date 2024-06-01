Recipe: Zesty Italian Herb Grilled Lamb Kabobs

One of the best things about summertime is definitely the cookouts. We love to spend as much time as we can outside enjoying the beautiful weather. And the kids love the change of scenery, too.

Even though we love cooking out, the menu can get a little boring. Our typical menu is barbecued ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs and a few veggies. It’s always delicious, but there are times when I would like to try something different, such as these amazing Zesty Italian Herb Grilled Lamb Kabobs.

Whenever I cook lamb, I make sure that I purchase American lamb, which is widely available at grocery stores, specialty food retailers and butcher shops. It comes from a sustainable source, which is very important to me.

A great thing about lamb is that it’s a nutrient-rich food, an excellent source of Vitamin B12, niacin, zinc and selenium. As a registered dietitian, this ranks very high on my list.

When searching for the perfect cut of lamb, look for a soft pink to red coloring with white marbling. The most commonly displayed cuts are fresh chops, steaks and racks, but you can always ask the butcher for a specific cut.

For these Zesty Italian Herb Grilled Lamb Kabobs, I used boneless lamb shoulder. It’s tender and easy to cut into pieces for the kabobs.

Here’s a tip…

Soak your wooden skewers in water for about 30 minutes before using to prevent the skewers from burning while on the grill.

After you place the lamb kabobs onto the grill, cover and let them cook for about 15 minutes. I like for my veggies to be slightly crunchy and my lamb slightly pink in the center, so this cooking time is perfect for me, but you can certainly cook them longer until your desired doneness.

Once these Zesty Italian Herb Grilled Lamb Kabobs were done, I sprinkled them with a little parsley and served them to my family. They were absolutely delicious. The Italian marinade really brought out the flavors of the veggies and made the lamb extra tender. These kabobs were the perfect way to make our cookouts a little more exciting.

Zesty Italian Herb Grilled Lamb Kabobs

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2½ lbs. boneless American lamb shoulder, cut into pieces

4 zucchinis, sliced

3 purple onions, coarsely chopped

4 yellow squashes, sliced

16 whole mushrooms

2 red bell peppers, chopped

2 green bell peppers, chopped

½ cup zesty Italian dressing

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Wooden skewers

Instructions

Prepare and heat charcoal or gas grill to medium-high heat. In a large bowl, whisk together zesty Italian dressing, olive oil, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper. Add lamb and vegetables and toss until all ingredients are combined. Cover and set aside for about 20 minutes. Arrange ingredients on skewers and place on grill. Cook for approximately 15 minutes or until desired doneness is achieved. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.