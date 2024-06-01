Scott Martin: Strong storms possible for Alabama on the first day of meteorological summer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WELCOME TO METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER: The forecast for the next seven days will be the typical one you hear for summer in Alabama. Now we have transitioned out of our tornado season, we are entering meteorological summer and the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: On this first day of June, showers and storms will be likely at any time throughout the day, but mainly during the afternoon and evening. Some of these afternoon and evening storms could be strong to severe, with gusty to damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk up for locations west of a line from just east of Gadsden to Auburn to just west of Eufaula. The threat window will be approximately from noon to 9 p.m. Dewpoints will rise slowly through the day, so highs in the upper 70s to the mid 80s will feel slightly muggy.

For now, there is no severe weather threat on Sunday, but we’ll keep scattered to numerous showers and storms in the forecast throughout the day. Dewpoints will approach the 70s, which officially reaches the “muggy” category in my book. While it won’t be an all-day rainout, showers and storms can be expected at any time. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

THE WORK WEEK: Here is where we start that repetitive summer forecast we are so used to seeing and hearing once we hit June. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with a small chance of a few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms and highs in the 80s. Tuesday will be much the same, with highs in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

Wednesday will continue the “rinse and repeat” forecast, and Thursday will be a near repeat. Some locations will be just a touch cooler, with highs ranging from the lower 80s to the lower 90s.

On Friday we see a reduction in overall rain chances, but we’ll keep a small chance of an isolated shower or two in the forecast. Highs will be in the lower 80s to the lower 90s.

TROPICS: As mentioned earlier, today is the start to the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA has projected a grand total of 17-25 named storms, with eight to 13 of those becoming hurricanes and four to seven reaching Category 3 strength or greater. For now, the tropics are quiet, and no tropical activity is expected through the next seven days. The name of the first storm of the season will be Alberto.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.