Huntsville, Alabama’s Donna Castellano is an innovator, advocate and historian

In Huntsville, Donna Castellano is known as a beacon of community engagement. As executive director of the Historic Huntsville Foundation (HHF), her three-decade commitment to research, writing and preservation has safeguarded Alabama’s rich history.

Castellano’s dedication to inclusivity and amplifying marginalized narratives has redefined Huntsville’s historical discourse, earning her recognition as Downtown Huntsville’s Advocate of the Year. Under her leadership, HHF has pioneered innovative programs and fundraising initiatives, cementing its position at the forefront of historic preservation efforts.

Through her passion and visionary leadership, Castellano continues to inspire a legacy. Here’s just some of what she loves about Alabama and particularly Huntsville.

This is Alabama: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Donna Castellano: My favorite part about living in Alabama is that we have four glorious seasons, we can travel from the mountains to the beach in six hours flat and our cultural experiences run the gamut from the Alabama Shakespeare Festival to Mule Day.

TIA: What is a place in Alabama that you’ve always wanted to visit but haven’t yet?

Castellano: Fairhope. When my husband and I travel to the Gulf, we are always so anxious for the sand, surf and seafood that we never make time for what I know will be a transcendent art experience in a lovely city.

TIA: Who would be on your Alabama Mount Rushmore?

Castellano: My Alabama Mount Rushmore would be Rosa Parks, Harper Lee, Jesse Owens and my father, Charles McPherson.

All are people who never backed down from what appeared to be insurmountable challenges and who inspired others to follow in their footsteps.

TIA: How would you describe the people of Alabama?

Castellano: Alabamians are a diverse group of people whose perspectives have been shaped by a variety of circumstances and situations. There are times I disagree with others in my state, but I strive to respect and understand the origins of their opinions. This is putting the teachings of Atticus Finch into practice: “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view, until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.”

TIA: What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit your town?

Castellano: There are so many great restaurants in Huntsville, but the place I pop into the most is Le Petit Bijou on Huntsville’s Northside courthouse square. Then, I always recommend folks walk around the square to Harrison Brothers Hardware, Alabama’s oldest hardware store and a gift shop operated by the Historic Huntsville Foundation.

TIA: What do you love most about Huntsville?

Castellano: I love that Huntsville is still becoming. We were the site of Alabama’s Constitutional Convention in 1819, and we are also the city whose engineers and rocket scientists designed the rockets that took mankind to the moon. Huntsville isn’t afraid of new ideas. We welcome the experiences and perspectives of those new to the area. Huntsville is a place where people want to live, make their home and give back to the community. That is the secret of our success.

