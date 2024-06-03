James Spann: A few random showers, storms in Alabama this afternoon

James Spann forecasts typical early-summer weather for Alabama through midweek from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

CLASSIC SUMMER WEATHER: We are looking at very routine summer weather for Alabama through Wednesday: partly sunny days with a few random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. The chance of any one spot getting wet daily is 30-40%, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Most, but not necessarily all, of the showers will come from about 2 until 10 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms could be a little more numerous Thursday with a weak front moving through the state; then we trend toward drier weather Friday through Sunday. At this point it looks like the risk of showers will be very low over the weekend with a good supply of sunshine both days; highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: There’s no sign of any high-impact weather feature; we will broad-brush the forecast with the typical summer scenario of partly sunny days with the chance of a few scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Highs remain between 85 and 90 degrees.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin hurricane season started Saturday; things are very calm for now and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1860: Iowa’s infamous Camanche Tornado, likely an F5 storm, killed 92 and injured 200. It was one of the most damaging families of tornadoes ever to strike the U.S. and resulted in more farm fatalities than any other tornado except for the Tri-State tornado.

ON THIS DATE IN 1993: Early-morning severe thunderstorms dumped huge hailstones across northern Oklahoma. Hail, up to 6 inches in diameter in Enid, went through roofs of homes and damaged three jets at Vance Air Force Base.

