James Spann: Scattered storms for Alabama through Thursday

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are over parts of west and south Alabama this afternoon; otherwise, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures in the 80s. Showers will slowly fade after sunset.

We will maintain the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms daily through Thursday; then we trend toward drier weather Friday through Sunday. At this point it looks like the risk of showers will be very low over the weekend with a good supply of sunshine both days and lower humidity; highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler spots across north Alabama could visit the 50s early Saturday morning.

NEXT WEEK: There’s no sign of any high-impact weather; we will broad-brush the forecast with the typical summer scenario of partly sunny days with the chance of a few scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Highs remain between 85 and 90 degrees.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin hurricane season started Saturday; things are very calm for now and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1860: Iowa’s infamous Camanche Tornado, likely an F5 storm, killed 92 and injured 200. It was one of the most damaging families of tornadoes ever to strike the U.S. and resulted in more farm fatalities than any other tornado except for the Tri-State tornado.

ON THIS DATE IN 1993: Early-morning severe thunderstorms dumped huge hailstones across northern Oklahoma. Hail, up to 6 inches in diameter in Enid, went through roofs of homes and damaged three jets at Vance Air Force Base.

