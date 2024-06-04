James Spann: Warm, humid day for Alabama with a few scattered storms

James Spann forecasts random, scattered showers and storms for Alabama through Thursday from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

SUMMER DAYS: Warm, humid weather continues across Alabama today, and we expect random, scattered showers and thunderstorms to fire up again this afternoon and early tonight. A few strong storms are possible; the Storm Prediction Center has much of north and west Alabama in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms through the evening.

The chance of any one spot seeing rain today is 30-40%, and the high will be in the mid 80s for most communities.

The weather won’t change much Wednesday and Thursday; expect partly sunny days with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening. The more numerous showers on Thursday will likely be over the southern half of the state.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A dry, continental air mass will drop into Alabama Thursday night, and at this point most of the state is looking rain-free Friday and Saturday with lower humidity and cooler nights. Highs will be in the 80s, but some of the cooler spots over north Alabama could dip into the upper 50s early Saturday morning. Global models now suggest a disturbance will likely bring a return of scattered showers and storms on Sunday, but it won’t rain all day.

NEXT WEEK: Another surge of drier air will likely invade the Deep South on Monday, and for now a decent part of the week looks dry with just a few isolated showers.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1995: Category 1 Hurricane Allison made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida before tracking northward as an extratropical system. Several tornadoes touched down in Georgia, the most significant in the town of St. Marys. An elementary school was destroyed, and significant damage was reported to several buildings at the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base.

