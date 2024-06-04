Meet Philip Melton, the new general manager of Montgomery Whitewater Park

Philip Melton, the new general manager of Montgomery Whitewater Park, is perfect for his new role. Originally from Hoover, Alabama, Melton’s career spans outdoor recreation, manufacturing, sales, construction and the food and beverage industry. His journey includes roles like cooking at Yellowstone National Park, canning salmon in Alaska, running a Snap-On franchise in Birmingham and working as a trained chef in Oxford, Mississippi. But after all that adventure, he came home.



Melton spent eight years at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he worked with Montgomery Whitewater CEO Dave Hepp. His experience there gave him insights into managing large-scale outdoor facilities. In 2014, he returned to Alabama and joined Montgomery Whitewater as the facilities director.

Melton is excited about what the future holds for Montgomery Whitewater Park. He sees it as an important part of the area’s economic and cultural growth. Here, we asked him our essential questions to learn about why Melton loves Alabama.

What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

The communities I’ve been a part of, wherever I’ve lived in the state. We’re here for each other in Alabama. You see it when there’s a tragedy like a big storm – people rally and help each other. We’re excited to develop a community like that around outdoor life at Montgomery Whitewater Park. Young people are building friendships while developing new skills that give them confidence individually and as a team. If not for the park, a lot of these folks might not have ever spent time together, but now they’re becoming their own community, and I am really excited to be a part of that.

What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

There are so many ways to enjoy the outdoors in Alabama, from the mountains and lakes in the northern part of the state to the hundreds of miles of connected waterways that lead to some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. There’s also so much variety and so many people who are passionate about preserving and sharing our outdoors.

What is a place in Alabama that you’ve always wanted to visit but haven’t yet?

Sand Island Lighthouse.

Who would be on your Alabama Mt. Rushmore?

George Washington Carver, Joe Lewis, Hank Williams and Lionel Richie — because who doesn’t love Lionel Richie?

How would you describe the people of Alabama?

People here are very connected to the outdoors and their communities. We get to see that all the time at the park — people experience pure, genuine joy from being together outside and on the water.

Name an Alabamian who inspires you. Why?

Joe Lewis, the man literally fought his way to the top.

If you had to make a soundtrack about your life in Alabama, name three songs you would choose and explain why they made the list.

“Lonesome Whistle,” ’cause … HANK.

“Sun Song” by Sun Ra — You either get it or you don’t.

“Lady,” by the Commodores. My wife is awesome, and I can actually dance with her to this.

What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit your town?

Well, of course, I’m going to say Eddy’s at Montgomery Whitewater! It’s the perfect place to fuel up for getting out on the water, or to wind down on the patio with a beer or cocktail and listen to music. But you also can’t go wrong with the classic Chris’ Hotdog experience. Right down on Dexter Avenue, it’s like taking a step back in time!

What do you love most about your hometown?

I grew up in Hoover, and while it’s changed a lot since then, it’s so exciting to see young people moving into towns like that around the state to build their families and businesses. We’re really excited to offer them something special here at Montgomery Whitewater Park and to help make living in Alabama even better.

A version of this article was originally published by This Is Alabama.