Newly promoted Alabama general commanding NATO Headquarters in Sarajevo

Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Matt Valas has gone from commanding the Alabama National Guard’s 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to commanding NATO Headquarters in Sarajevo Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Valas was promoted from colonel to brigadier general in a ceremony at the Alabama National Guard’s Joint Forces Headquarters May 31. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey administered the new general his oath and Valas’ family pinned his new rank on his uniform.

“Col. Valas, we are all very proud of your contributions to the Alabama National Guard and even more proud that you will carry on Alabama’s tradition of service in your new assignment as commander at NATO Headquarters in Sarajevo,” Ivey said before administering the oath.

In addition to commanding the special forces, Valas has had a distinguished career including leadership positions in the Alabama National Guard’s 1st of the 167th Infantry Battalion and as the state training officer for the Alabama Guard.

Brig. Gen. David Pritchett, the Alabama National Guard adjutant general, called Valas “a true lead-by-example soldier” and said he is “extremely deserving of the promotion to brigadier general.”

Valas took the opportunity to thank his family and those who served with him and mentored him along the way. He also encouraged Alabama National Guard service members to “always be open to the new challenge, accept the help from your teammates and see what Alabama can provide for you.”

Valas was also awarded the Legion of Merit medal and his wife, Abby, received the Distinguished Service Medal of Alabama.