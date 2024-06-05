Dr. Ann says unlock the secret to sharper memory with flavonol-rich foods

Exciting findings from a recent study in the journal Neurology reveal that elderly individuals with the highest intake of flavonols – powerful antioxidant plant pigments – maintained superior memory function over time.

In this groundbreaking research, 961 older adults were carefully monitored for their diet, lifestyle and cognitive function during a seven-year period.

The findings speak volumes: Those consuming the most flavonols experienced significantly slower rates of memory decline compared to their counterparts.

These results echo past studies, highlighting the brain-boosting benefits of flavonol-rich foods.

Flavonols are plant pigments – phytochemicals – with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown they are protective for all aspects of health, especially heart health and brain health.

The foods highest in flavonols include the following, in no particular order: