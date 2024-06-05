Dr. Ann says unlock the secret to sharper memory with flavonol-rich foods
Exciting findings from a recent study in the journal Neurology reveal that elderly individuals with the highest intake of flavonols – powerful antioxidant plant pigments – maintained superior memory function over time.
In this groundbreaking research, 961 older adults were carefully monitored for their diet, lifestyle and cognitive function during a seven-year period.
The findings speak volumes: Those consuming the most flavonols experienced significantly slower rates of memory decline compared to their counterparts.
These results echo past studies, highlighting the brain-boosting benefits of flavonol-rich foods.
Flavonols are plant pigments – phytochemicals – with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown they are protective for all aspects of health, especially heart health and brain health.
The foods highest in flavonols include the following, in no particular order:
- Dark leafy greens.
- Beans.
- Tea.
- Broccoli.
- Tomatoes.
- Apples.
- Red wine.
- Citrus.
- Pears.
- Grapes.
- Berries.
- Olive oil.
Tomatoes Baked with Thyme and Cheese
Try this recipe with flavonol-rich tomatoes. Cooked tomatoes are divine and are even healthier than fresh.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 6 big fresh-picked local tomatoes, cut in half (if unavailable, campari will work, but just-picked ripe tomatoes are best – your farmer’s market or home garden)
- 2 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
- 2-3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup of crumbled goat cheese, feta or cheese of choice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Snuggle tomatoes cut-side-up in a baking dish. Drizzle tomatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with thyme, salt and pepper. Bake for 25 minutes or until very soft and blistered in some areas. Cover the tomatoes evenly with cheese and cook for another 5 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Enjoy!
Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.