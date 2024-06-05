James Spann: Scattered storms for Alabama again today; dry air arrives Friday

James Spann forecasts more scattered showers and storms for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Just before daybreak we have a few spotty showers over the western third of Alabama. Otherwise, it is a quiet morning with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s. Expect a high between 87 and 91 degrees today with random, scattered showers and storms forming again this afternoon and tonight. The chance of any one spot seeing rain today is 50-60%.

The best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday will shift into the eastern and southern counties of the state; otherwise, the sky will be partly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 80s. Most of west and north Alabama will be dry.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A dry, continental air mass will drop into the Deep South Friday and Saturday; these two days will likely be rain-free across Alabama with lower humidity levels and cooler nights. Highs will be in the 80s; some of the cooler spots could dip into the 50s early Saturday morning. On Sunday, moisture levels rise and we will bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK: Global models are not in good agreement, leading to a low-confidence forecast. The reliable European global model suggests a front will pass through the state Monday with a chance of showers and storms, followed by another shot of dry air Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms should return by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 80s through the week.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet. No named tropical storms have formed in the Western Hemisphere (the eastern North Pacific or North Atlantic) so far this year. The National Hurricane Center does not anticipate formation in the next seven days. The last time the Western Hemisphere had no named storms through June 11 was in 2009.

ON THIS DATE IN 1976: When water began leaking from Idaho’s new Teton Dam, there seemed to be no cause for alarm. On this date, warnings were frantic that the dam was about to break. As workers tried to shore up the dam, it crumbled shortly after 11 a.m., sending 180 billion gallons of water pouring through Teton Canyon. Eleven people lost their lives, but the toll would have been much higher if the dam had failed at night and residents had been asleep.

