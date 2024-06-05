Maritza Valdez achieves new heights with Alabama Power lineworker apprenticeship

Alabama Power is among utilities that have partnered with community colleges across the state to train future lineworkers through the Alabama Community College System Pre-Apprenticeship Linework Program. Through the program, prospective lineworkers learn the skills needed to enter the workforce and contribute to the growth of the state.

Maritza Valdez was part of an 11-person group that graduated from the program. While she was the only woman in her graduating class, she hopes that her experience can serve as an inspiration to others.

“As an apprentice lineman, I really focus on learning,” Valdez said. “Anything from putting up a new line to setting a new pole — every day is different. It has opened a lot of doors for me. I feel like I’m in a company where you can grow.

“If you’re hard-working and if not scared to get dirty and be out here and you’re not scared of heights, then this might be for you. I mean, it’s only the beginning and I already feel very proud of everything I’ve done.”

There are successful lineworkers like Valdez all over the state that started their training through the ACCS Pre-Apprenticeship Linework Program. There are programs at six of Alabama’s community colleges: Bishop State Community College in Mobile; Calhoun Community College in Decatur; Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham; Lawson State Community College in Bessemer; Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery; and Wallace Community College in Dothan.

“Our participation in the pre-apprentice lineworker programs has been extremely beneficial in hiring new employees like Maritza,” said Jerry Grissom, Alabama Power vice president of labor relations and workforce development. “These world-class programs provide opportunities for Alabamians to train for in-demand careers as lineworkers for over 23 industry partners across the state.

“Helping ensure our state’s workforce is well-represented and prepared to succeed today and in the economy of the future is an important way we seek to elevate Alabama,” Grissom said.

To learn more or apply for the next classes at ACCS colleges, visit https://www.accs.edu/lineworker/.