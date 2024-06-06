Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey marks 80th anniversary of D-Day

Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day – when Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, to begin the liberation of France from German forces and launch the European campaign of World War II.

To commemorate the anniversary, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a video praising the heroes, mourning the lost and recognizing her father’s connection to that day – B.N. Ivey made his landing at Normandy six days after the initial invasion. Watch the video below.

RELATED: Bobby Bowden retraces World War II from Omaha Beach to Battle of the Bulge

RELATED: Mobile’s Eddie Olsen had a front-row spot at the D-Day invasion

RELATED: On this day in Alabama history: USS Tuscaloosa fought in Normandy

RELATED: Remembering D-Day: Birmingham resident’s father fought at Normandy, lived to tell the tale

RELATED: From the archives: Alabama Power employees serving in World War II write back to coworkers

RELATED: Portraits of Honor: Alabama World War II veterans