Can’t Miss Alabama: Catch a variety of entertainment at the Peach Jam Jubilee, Caribbean Food and Music Festival, Zoo Brews

Peach Jam Jubilee

Chilton County’s popular peach season kicks off at the Peach Jam Jubilee with more than 250 arts and crafts vendors and 50 food trucks nestled under the cool shade trees of Clanton City Park. Peach Jam will be the first of a series of events planned for the month-long festival. Other attractions will include a hot air balloon, kids’ zone and antique car show. This year, Rhett Walker, Chris Janson and Charlie Argo will headline the entertainment. Stop by the Farmers Market for some delicious Chilton County peaches. For more information, contact the Chilton County Chamber of Commerce at 205-755-2400 or email [email protected]. Admission and parking are free. The old-fashioned fun starts June 7-8 at 205 Sixth St. North.

Peach Jam Jubilee offers family fun for everyone. (contributed) Peach Jam Jubilee offers family fun for everyone. (contributed)

Oneonta June Fling

Oneonta’s annual summertime festival of fun, arts and crafts, classic cars and food will be Saturday, June 8, including more than 100 booths, a cruise-in for all kinds of vehicles, kids’ fun zone, live music and entertainment. Admission to the festival is free. Enjoy a prelude to June Fling on Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring live entertainment and a variety of food vendors.

Caribbean Food and Music Festival

The Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization presents the Caribbean Food and Music Festival. Experience the Caribbean heritage and culture Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at DeBardeleben Park in historic downtown Bessemer. The festival features a parade, face painting and dancing. General admission is $12, and children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. To learn more, call 205-683-5324 or email [email protected]. Follow along on Facebook.

Pride Month Festivities in Birmingham

Upcoming events include:

June 6: Community Interfaith Service, 6 p.m., Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

June 6: Pride Bowling, 9 p.m., Bowlero.

June 7: Milk and Honey, 8 p.m., Saturn.

June 8: Pride Drag Brunch, noon, Haven.

June 8: Pride in the Magic City Parade, 8 p.m., Lakeview.

June 8: Loud and Proud Official Parade Afterparty, 10:30 p.m., Saturn.

June 9: PrideFest, 11 a.m., Linn Park.

For updates, visit centralalabamapride.org.

A Tribute to the Negro Leagues ticket sales

Save the date for the Tribute to the Negro Leagues at Birmingham’s Rickwood Field Thursday, June 20. Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in the country and former home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, will be the site of a special regular season contest between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants. The Birmingham Black Barons called Rickwood Field home from 1924 through 1960. As a teenager, Willie Mays began his professional career with the Black Barons in 1948. Mays played with them before beginning his legendary MLB career as a member of the New York Giants in 1951. Rickwood Field was the site of the final Negro League World Series game in October 1948, which saw Mays’ Black Barons falling to the Homestead Grays in five games. Purchase tickets here.

Tacos and Tequila concert

Ludacris, Sean Kingston and Twista will take the stage at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Amphitheater Saturday, June 8. Christopher Bridges, professionally known as Ludacris, is a rapper, producer and actor known for “Act a Fool,” “My Chick Bad” and “What’s Your Fantasy.” Kisean Paul Anderson, professionally known as Sean Kingston, is a singer and rapper known for “Beautiful Girls,” “Dutty Love” and “Dry Your Eyes.” Carl Terrell Mitchell, known by the stage name Twista, is a rapper. His hit songs are “Slow Jamz,” “Overnight Celebrity” and “Hope.” Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are going fast. Buy tickets here. For updates, follow along on Facebook.

Zoo Brews

Join the Birmingham Zoo for Zoo Brews Saturday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Experience breweries throughout Alabama and the Southeast while you travel through the zoo. Food truck vendors will be on site. For an additional charge, the zoo’s Nourish 205 restaurant and the Flamingo Cart on Henley Lawn will serve full-sized beer and wine. Zoo Brews will operate with a “Penny-A-Pour” system. Guests will drop a penny into a bucket at each brewery booth to receive a sample. A penny redemption booth at each vendor station will allow participants to cash in larger coins for pennies. All pennies will go to the Zoo’s Animal Fund. Attendees must be 21 or older.

