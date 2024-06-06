James Spann: Dry weather for Alabama Friday, Saturday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: There are a few small, spotty showers over the southern two-thirds of Alabama this afternoon. Otherwise, we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s. The scattered showers will end this evening as dry air pushes into the state from the north.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A dry, continental air mass will be in place, and we expect rain-free weather Friday and Saturday with sunny, warm days and clear, pleasant nights. Some of the cooler spots could dip into the 50s early Saturday morning over north Alabama. Keep in mind dry air heats very effectively; the high Saturday afternoon will be near 90, but humidity levels will be low for summer.

Much of the state will stay dry Sunday, but another front will bring a chance of showers or storms by afternoon over the northern third of the state, and there will be a risk of some rain statewide Sunday night as the front drops southward. The high will be in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Poor model consistency is leading to a low-confidence forecast. We will mention just a few isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, followed by a higher chance of scattered showers and storms over the latter half of the week. Highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1816: The temperature reached 92 degrees at Salem, Massachusetts, during an early heat wave, then plunged 49 degrees in 24 hours to commence the famous “year without a summer.” Snow fell near Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, June 6-10 and accumulated up to a foot with “drifts reaching the axle trees of carriages.”

ON THIS DATE IN 1944: A strong system approaching Europe on June 4, 1944, ended up delaying the original invasion of northern France on June 5. There were even disagreements in the forecast between American and British forecasters. Ultimately, Group Capt. James Stagg of the United Kingdom’s Supreme Headquarters, Allied Expeditionary Force, persuaded Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower to change the date of the invasion to June 6 based on weather observations from a ship in the Atlantic.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.