Paralyzed Oxford, Alabama, teacher defies odds, receives doctoral degree
In July 2012, an Oxford, Alabama, high school teacher was left paralyzed from the chest down following an accident on a rural road in Calhoun County.
Though he suffers from pain daily and is confined to a wheelchair, he has defied the odds and received a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.
Charles Miller Jr., Ph.D., said he leaned heavily on his family, friends, pastor and his students to aid him on this educational journey.
It began July 6, 2012, when Miller was headed home from work on a lunch break from a part-time summer job. He was driving his motorcycle on Jones Road in DeArmanville when he hit a patch of gravel.
The accident left him paralyzed from the chest down, but with full use of his arms. The road ahead would be filled with more than just physical trials — it would test his faith and every aspect of his daily life.
Miller said he would often ask if God still loved him, if he was still there, but ultimately found that it strengthened his faith and brought him closer to Christ.
“I found out that when God is putting you through a test, it’s for a testimony for other people,” he said.
Miller said he obviously wanted out of the chair. However, if the wheelchair meant that he could be a living testimony to help bring more people to God than without it, then he said he’s willing to stay in it.
Now, he sees obstacles in his life as something for him to “roll up on top of” to bring him higher, using it as motivation, he says.
One of those obstacles was earning a doctorate, which was always a part of Miller’s plan, even at an early age.
“I remember when I was a student in the fifth grade at Cobb Elementary, they asked everyone what they wanted to be. Some said basketball players, NBA, NFL. My dream has always been to become a doctor,” he said.
Miller broke his back at level T6 of the spine. In addition to leaving him paralyzed, he said it also brought an onslaught of other health issues.
“Most people think that when you’re paralyzed that you just can’t walk, but there’s a lot (more) that I would rather not (talk about),” he said.
These health issues made studying much harder than it would have been otherwise. “We know that studying for a doctorate, or any degree for that matter, takes long hours,” he said. “Well, if I don’t get eight hours of sleep, that’s one of the issues that I deal with with (paralysis) — I wake up in pain. I have pain throughout the day.”
He said he was used to his father’s teachings of “burning the midnight oil,” getting as much work done in a day as possible. However, the late nights studying until 2-3 a.m. and waking up at 6 a.m. to be at his job — a science teacher at the alternative school within Oxford High School — began to wear heavily on his body.
“My body was going through a lot of pain and agony,” he said, “and it brought me back to Christ on the cross.”
In addition to God, Miller said he has a lot of people to thank for his success:
• His friends Robbin Gaines and Bobby Malone for their encouragement along the way.
• His pastor, Clarence Woodward.
• His mentor, Pastor Bob McClain — for becoming more of a therapist to him.
• His wife, Shametra Gooden Miller, who also graduated from Liberty University with a doctorate in 2022.
• His mother and father.
• And his students, on whom he has leaned for inspiration.
“I have an awesome relationship with my students,” Miller said. “It’s not just what I say. It’s what they tell me. They say, ‘Mr. Miller, you do a lot for me.’”
Then he quickly corrected himself … “Dr.”
This article was originally published by The Anniston Star.