James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Saturday with lower humidity

DRY AIR: A dry, continental air mass has moved into Alabama, and the entire state is rain-free this morning. We expect dry weather today and Saturday with a good supply of sunshine both days and lower humidity. Some of the cooler spots over the northern half of the state will dip into the 50s early Saturday morning, but the high by afternoon will be close to 90. Sunday looks like the hottest day so far this year, with potential for highs between 91 and 95 degrees.

We will bring in a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday and Sunday night over the northern half of the state ahead of a surface front. The rest of the state will stay dry.

NEXT WEEK: Model consistency remains poor, leading to a low-confidence forecast. We will mention some risk of at least isolated showers or storms Monday and Tuesday, followed by generally dry weather over the latter half of the week with only a small chance of any one spot seeing rain. Highs will be mostly in the 80s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1816: The “Year Without a Summer” was underway. The eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia in 1815 triggered a change in the global climate. In June, heavy snow smothered the ground in Albany, New York, and Dennysville, Maine, while frost persisted for five consecutive nights in Cape May, New Jersey. The relentless cold weather extended into late summer, in what would normally have been harvest season. In July, lakes and rivers remained frozen as far south as northwestern Pennsylvania, while frost remained in Virginia into late August. Temperatures dipped from above-normal summer temperatures to near-freezing within mere hours, all because of a volcanic eruption on the other side of the world.

