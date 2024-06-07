James Spann: Dry air stays over Alabama through Saturday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SUNNY DAY: With sunshine in full supply across Alabama this afternoon, temperatures are in the upper 80s over the northern half of the state, with low to mid 90s across the southern counties. Tonight will be clear, and we cool down nicely. Some spots across north Alabama will dip into the 50s.

Dry weather continues Saturday with a sunny sky; highs will be in the low 90s in most places. Sunday looks like the hottest day so far this year, with potential for highs between 91 and 95 degrees.

We will bring in a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday and Sunday night over the northern half of the state ahead of a surface front. The rest of the state will stay dry.

NEXT WEEK: Model consistency remains poor, leading to a low-confidence forecast. We will mention the chance of a few spotty showers and storms Monday, followed by generally dry weather Tuesday through Thursday with only isolated showers. There is evidence showers and storms could increase on Friday.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1816: The “Year Without a Summer” was underway. The eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia in 1815 triggered a change in the global climate. In June, heavy snow smothered the ground in Albany, New York, and Dennysville, Maine, while frost persisted for five consecutive nights in Cape May, New Jersey. The relentless cold weather extended into late summer, in what would normally have been harvest season. In July, lakes and rivers remained frozen as far south as northwestern Pennsylvania, while frost remained in Virginia into late August. Temperatures dipped from above-normal summer temperatures to near-freezing within mere hours, all because of a volcanic eruption on the other side of the world.

