Slice Pizza’s Bajalieh brothers talk about what makes Alabama special

Slice Pizza & Brew may be known for its innovative toppings and creative pies, but owners Chris and Jason Bajalieh make sure the business’ values are traditional. Their commitment to family and loyalty has helped Slice flourish.

No matter how much the pizzeria expands, the Bajaliehs are committed to family, loyalty and honoring their late brother and father. This has allowed them to continue building on their family’s culinary legacy in Alabama.

A half-century ago, their father, Saleh “Sol” Bajalieh, opened Sol’s Sandwich Shop and Deli, which became a Birmingham staple. Following in their father’s footsteps, Jason, Chris and Jeff Bajalieh opened the first Slice in 2011 in the city’s Lakeview district.

Before that, they had operated Domino’s Pizza franchises. But the brothers wanted to give the Birmingham area a pizza they could call their own, that would fit in with the rest of Alabama’s rich restaurant scene and – perhaps most importantly – would be served with locally brewed beer.

Jeff Bajalieh died of cancer in 2021. Chris and Jason now operate five Slice Pizza & Brew locations and remain committed to local sourcing for their brews and pizza ingredients. They partner with local farmers to make sure every dish tastes like home. They took time to answer some essential questions for This is Alabama.

This is Alabama: What’s your favorite part of living in Alabama?

Jason Bajalieh: One of the best things about Alabama and Birmingham in general is the intimacy and the loyalty that you make with the people you meet here. You know, in a small town like Birmingham, you’re going to go to elementary school and high school and a lot of times even college with these people, and you create these relationships that honestly last a lifetime. Then if you start an entrepreneurial role like I have, you get support from all these people that you’ve met over the years. The people here are very hospitable and cultured as well. Most people that have done things here are born and raised here, and they just want to see Birmingham and Alabama move forward.

Chris Bajalieh: Yeah. The overall hospitality is what I like. And the weather!

TIA: What is one thing that people across the country should know about Alabama?

Jason: We’re a lot more than just football. What makes Alabama special is no matter what you do or where you go, it’s like a big family.

Chris: Different cities have really great restaurants. I mean, I’m in the business, but I mean that. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Mobile or Birmingham or a small town, you’re going to find a great restaurant.

And it’s a great place to raise a family and a great incubator for people who want to start a business.

TIA: What is one place in Alabama that you’ve always wanted to visit but haven’t yet?

Jason: That’s a good question because I’ve been to a lot of places. I guess the first thing that comes to mind would be the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. I haven’t been there yet, and it looks amazing.

Chris: Yeah, that sounds good. Also, the Riverfront Amphitheater in Montgomery.

Jason: But there are a ton of small towns that would be cool to visit in little restaurants.

TIA: What is the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Jason: I love my state for a lot of things, but I’m a beach person, so I would say probably the Gulf Shores area.

Chris: Yes, it’s the coastline for me.

TIA: What restaurant would you recommend people visit in Birmingham?

Jason: I would almost have to say Bottega. It really encompasses the culinary scene in Alabama. It’s ground zero for what Frank Stitt started here.

TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you.

Chris: I would say Frank Stitt inspires me. Just what he’s done for the region, how he brought French-style cooking to the Southeast.

Jason: Well, I guess this guy is not really an Alabamian, and this might sound really cliché, but Nick Saban is someone who inspires me, and not because of his football success but because of his leadership skills.

