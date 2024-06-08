Recipe: Fresh Grape and Avocado Salsa

I love to prepare fresh dishes that require little to no cooking. One of my favorites is salsa. I can’t get enough of those bold flavors.

Whenever I decide to prepare a batch of salsa, I typically use traditional ingredients such as tomatoes, cilantro, onions, garlic and a few spices. It’s always a big hit, but I wanted to experiment with some different flavors, so I decided to make this delicious Fresh Grape and Avocado Salsa.

There’s so much awesome texture in this salsa and a couple of brain-boosting ingredients, too. The avocado adds the perfect amount of creaminess, while the grapes provide a subtle crunch with just the right touch of sweetness. And I know what you’re thinking – grapes in salsa? Yes. Grapes pair extremely well with savory ingredients and make a great addition to any recipe. In fact, grapes are a great alternative to tomatoes in many dishes – they give any dish a tasty and special twist.

Grapes of every color – red, green and black – are a natural source of antioxidants and other polyphenols that contribute to heart health. Grapes provide a natural source of potassium, hydration and vitamin K, which plays a role in helping the blood to clot normally. In the United States, 99% of table grapes are grown in California.

In addition to heart health, grapes may also help support a healthy brain. In a study at UCLA, researchers found that consuming about 2¼ cups of grapes every day preserved healthy metabolic activity in regions of the brain associated with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, where metabolic decline takes hold. The avocados in this recipe provide healthy unsaturated fat, which may also contribute to brain health.

This Fresh Grape and Avocado Salsa is a great appetizer with so many gorgeous colors and amazing flavors in every bite. It pairs well with tortilla chips, and it also makes a wonderful topping for grilled chicken, fish, tacos or burritos. Enjoy.

Fresh Grape and Avocado Salsa

Click here for a printable version.

Ingredients

2 avocados, peeled, pitted and diced

¼ red onion, chopped

¼ cup cilantro, finely chopped

2 cups red California grapes, cut in half

2 tablespoons lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a medium bowl and stir to combine well. Drizzle a little fresh lime juice on top, season with salt and pepper to taste and serve immediately or store in a container with a tight lid.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.