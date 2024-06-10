James Spann: Scattered showers shifting southward in Alabama today

James Spann forecasts a few showers in Alabama today, then dry weather from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across Alabama early this morning. As drier air pushes into the northern half of the state, showers and storms by afternoon will shift into the southern counties; a few thunderstorms could be strong there, with gusty winds and some hail. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for areas south of a line from Jackson to Evergreen to Eufaula.

Otherwise, today will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 80s in most places.

REST OF THE WEEK: The weather will be generally dry for the rest of the week across Alabama. Expect lower humidity and cooler nights through Wednesday; many places across the northern half of the state will enjoy lows in the 50s. But heat levels rise Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few spotty showers are possible near the Gulf Coast late in the week, but nothing especially widespread is expected for now.

THE WEEKEND: Much of north and central Alabama will likely stay dry with only very isolated showers Saturday and Sunday; showers are more likely over the far southern part of the state and along the Gulf Coast, but the weekend won’t be a washout there. It should be the hottest weekend so far this year, with highs in the mid 90s thanks to a heat ridge overhead. Some communities could reach the upper 90s.

The pattern continues to look relatively dry for the following week, with only widely scattered showers and storms; highs will be in the low to mid 90s on most days.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next seven days. However, a plume of deeper moisture will bring lots of rain to the Florida Peninsula this week (not the panhandle) — places like Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers and Miami.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: Flash flooding occurred in many locations in Mississippi. Highway 80 and many other streets were flooded in and around Vicksburg. Water engulfed one person’s car, but the person was rescued.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: Tropical Storm Arlene brought 2-4 inches of rain to the southern two-thirds of Alabama.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.