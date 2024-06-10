James Spann: Strong storms across south Alabama; dry air moving into north Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Strong thunderstorms are scattered across the southern quarter of Alabama this afternoon; some are producing gusty winds and small hail. They will end early tonight as dry air pushes in from the north. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly fair and a bit cooler, with lows between 57 and 64 degrees early Tuesday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: The weather will be generally dry for the rest of the week across Alabama. Expect lower humidity and cooler nights through Wednesday; many places across the northern half of the state will enjoy lows in the 50s. But heat levels rise Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few spotty showers are possible near the Gulf Coast late in the week, but nothing especially widespread is expected for now.

THE WEEKEND: Much of Alabama will likely stay dry with a very small risk of a shower Saturday and Sunday. Some models suggest shower potential will increase across the southern counties Sunday, but if that happens it won’t be a washout. It will be the hottest weekend so far this year, with highs in the mid 90s thanks to a heat ridge overhead. Some communities could reach the upper 90s.

The pattern continues to look relatively dry for the following week with only widely scattered showers and storms; it looks like the deepest tropical moisture will be west of Alabama. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s on most days.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next seven days. However, a plume of deeper moisture will bring lots of rain to the Florida Peninsula this week (not the panhandle) — places like Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers and Miami.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: Flash flooding occurred in many locations in Mississippi. Highway 80 and many other streets were flooded in and around Vicksburg. Water engulfed one person’s car, but the person was rescued.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: Tropical Storm Arlene brought 2-4 inches of rain to the southern two-thirds of Alabama.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.