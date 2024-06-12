James Spann: Alabama heat levels rise in coming days; dry through Saturday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WARM AFTERNOON: Temperatures are between 84 and 90 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s.

RISING HEAT LEVELS: The weather stays dry Thursday through Saturday with mostly sunny days, fair nights and a warming trend. Highs will be in the 90s, and by Saturday some spots might even touch the 100-degree mark. The heat index will top 100 degrees over the weekend.

Moisture levels rise a bit Sunday, and we will bring in the chance of a few widely scattered showers, but for now we aren’t expecting anything especially widespread.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain the chance of a few scattered showers daily through the week, but the deepest moisture will likely be west of Alabama. Rain amounts will be light and spotty; the higher rain coverage will be over the southern counties, but even there it won’t be a washout. Heat levels drop, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s through the week.

TROPICS: Low pressure over the Florida peninsula continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although upper-level winds are expected to be only marginally conducive, some slow development is possible while the system moves northeastward off the U.S. Southeast coast tonight through late in the week. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to continue across portions of the Florida peninsula during the next few days.

A broad area of low pressure could form over the weekend across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some slow development early next week while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward. If anything develops, it will most likely move into Mexico.

No tropical systems will threaten the central Gulf Coast (Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach) for the next seven to 10 days. ON THIS DATE IN 1915: An estimated F4 tornado moved northeast from northwest of Waterville, Iowa, crossing the Mississippi River two miles south of Ferryville, Wisconsin. A man and his daughter were killed in one of three homes that were obliterated southwest of Heytman, a small railroad station on the Mississippi River.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.