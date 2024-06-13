Alabama Power Foundation donates nearly $9M to champion education and community development in Alabama

The Alabama Power Foundation believes in the transformative power of education and its potential to uplift communities and Alabama’s educational institutions. (Getty Images)

The Alabama Power Foundation believes in supporting the academic aspirations of students and fostering community growth across the state of Alabama. Through generous scholarships and educational grants, the foundation is not just investing in individual futures but is also nurturing the broader vision of a thriving, knowledgeable community.

Over the past five years, the Alabama Power Foundation has dedicated a sum of almost $9 million towards scholarship opportunities for various schools and organizations throughout Alabama, demonstrating its commitment to the educational development of the state’s youth. This is also a testament to the foundation’s belief in the transformative power of education and its potential to uplift communities and Alabama’s educational institutions.

“The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to supporting education efforts and scholarship opportunities as we work to provide students with the resources they need to pursue higher education,” said Staci Brown Brooks, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “By investing in our state’s youth, we are making a lasting impact on the lives of these students, their families and the communities in which they live.”

A standout example of the foundation’s dedication to educational support is its involvement with The Birmingham Promise. Since 2020, the foundation has contributed $4 million to aid the program and its mission of ensuring that every student in Birmingham City Schools is equipped with the necessary tools and opportunities to be successful in their educational pursuits and future careers.

“The Birmingham Promise exists to transform this city into one where every Birmingham City School graduate has a pathway to economic mobility, security, and prosperity,” said Samantha Williams, executive director of The Birmingham Promise. “We provide college tuition support to help reduce debt and encourage more students to pursue postsecondary education, as well as provide paid internships to give students work experience, professional development, and valuable connections to professionals across our city.”

The partnership between the Alabama Power Foundation and The Birmingham Promise reflects a shared vision of enabling students to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to their communities. In addition to the foundation’s financial contributions, Alabama Power provides workforce development opportunities and support to students of the Promise program.

“The Alabama Power Foundation and Alabama Power have been foundational partners in our efforts,” remarked Williams. “Not only has the foundation provided millions of dollars that we’ve used to support high school graduates, Alabama Power has also been incredible employers to our student interns. We are grateful to have Alabama Power staff members on our board, as parents of Promise students, and as mentors in our internship program. We would not be where we are today without the unwavering commitment of Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Foundation!”

As the Alabama Power Foundation continues to champion educational initiatives and community development, its impact is felt by many. Students across the state are given the chance to pursue their academic goals without the burden of financial constraints thanks to the foundation’s contributions to educational support organizations such as The Birmingham Promise.

Students like Amer Rice, a 2022 graduate of Huffman High School who will be a junior at Jacksonville State University next year majoring in criminal justice with a double minor in Spanish and history, have directly benefited from resources provided by The Birmingham Promise.

“My Birmingham Promise scholarship helped tremendously in meeting my financial needs,” said Rice. “I would not have been able to attend college or would have had to take out so many loans and be in so much debt. I’m very thankful for The Birmingham Promise program.”

Tracey Young, another student helped through Birmingham Promise and its initiatives, graduated from Jackson-Olin High School in 2020 and recently earned a criminal justice degree from Troy University in spring 2024.

“Birmingham Promise has impacted my college experience in many ways,” Young said. “I did not have to worry and stress about how my tuition was going to get paid, and because of this, I was able to focus my all into academics and graduated with a 3.9 GPA.”

In addition to receiving financial support, Birmingham Promise assigns coaches and mentors to each student. These individuals provide encouragement to students and help them navigate the ins and outs of collegiate life, offering tips on topics including time management and effective study tips. The organization also provides students with free counseling.

Both Rice and Young noted that these services were essential to their academic success.

“I have one of the best coaches ever. His name is Coach Rob, and he has helped me so much over the years,” Rice said. “He guided me and taught me how to do things that I never thought I would do. He always pushed me to do better.”

“People like to say Cs get degrees, but Coach Rob always told me As get you the degree that you really want because it shows effort and that you really want it.”

Young notes a similar experience with her coaches and mentors, stating that “they were a safety net” for her throughout her college experience.

“As a first-generation college student, I started out with little knowledge about the college life, but if I needed help with anything, my coach was there to assist me and keep me on top of my game,” she said. “Not a lot of people make sure that college students have these types of services they need. Without The Birmingham Promise program, my college experience may not have turned out as well as it did, and I thank them for it.”

The Alabama Power Foundation’s contributions to The Birmingham Promise and similar organizations throughout the state are a shining example of how corporate philanthropy can play a pivotal role in shaping the futures of individuals and communities alike. This support not only fosters a culture of learning and achievement but also strengthens the foundation upon which Alabama’s future will be built and promises a brighter, more prosperous Alabama for generations to come.

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to supporting families and empowering communities, bridging the gaps of inequity and improving the quality of life for all Alabamians. Learn more at powerofgood.com.