Can’t Miss Alabama: Entertainment ideas to celebrate Father’s Day

Alabama Blueberry Festival

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend at the annual Alabama Blueberry Festival in historic downtown Brewton, Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will offer blueberry ice cream, blueberry cobbler and crunch, and fresh blueberries. Enjoy a variety of arts and crafts, a car show, live entertainment and food court as well as shopping for blueberry bushes and festival T-shirts. The venue is Jennings Park. For more information, visit the website.

The Blueberry Festival will feature its famous blueberry ice cream, blueberry cobbler and crunch made with local berries. (CM Graves Photography and Images) The Blueberry Festival will feature its famous blueberry ice cream, blueberry cobbler and crunch made with local berries. (CM Graves Photography and Images)

The Blueberry Festival will feature its famous blueberry ice cream, blueberry cobbler and crunch made with local berries. (CM Graves Photography and Images) The Blueberry Festival will feature its famous blueberry ice cream, blueberry cobbler and crunch made with local berries. (CM Graves Photography and Images)

The Blueberry Festival will feature its famous blueberry ice cream, blueberry cobbler and crunch made with local berries. (CM Graves Photography and Images) The Blueberry Festival will feature its famous blueberry ice cream, blueberry cobbler and crunch made with local berries. (CM Graves Photography and Images) The Blueberry Festival will feature its famous blueberry ice cream, blueberry cobbler and crunch made with local berries. (CM Graves Photography and Images)

Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival

The Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival will return to historic Linn Park in downtown Birmingham June 14-16. Hear the smooth sounds of Yolanda Adams, Ben Tankard and Byron Cage, among others. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Coolers over 12 inches will be allowed, and vendors will also be on site. The event is rain or shine. Follow this link for the complete lineup and ticket information. For frequently asked questions, follow this link.

Luke Bryan in concert

Luke Bryan, with special guests Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Chayce Beckham and DJ Rock, will perform at The Wharf Amphitheater June 14-15. The concert is part of the C Spire Concert Series. Ticket prices vary. Click here for Friday, June 14, tickets and here for Saturday, June 15, tickets.

Juneteenth cultural events

Here are some festivities taking place across the state:

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute with Urban Impact, Inc. and CREED63 will host Juneteenth on June 15, across three blocks on 16th Street North between Third and Sixth Avenues North. (BCRI) The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute with Urban Impact, Inc. and CREED63 will host Juneteenth on June 15, across three blocks on 16th Street North between Third and Sixth Avenues North. (BCRI)

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute with Urban Impact, Inc. and CREED63 will host Juneteenth on June 15, across three blocks on 16th Street North between Third and Sixth Avenues North. (BCRI) The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute with Urban Impact, Inc. and CREED63 will host Juneteenth on June 15, across three blocks on 16th Street North between Third and Sixth Avenues North. (BCRI)

Clydesdales return to Birmingham

The Budweiser Clydesdales will visit the community as part of their national tour to celebrate 14 years of partnership between Budweiser and Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities.

Clydesdales events are weather dependent and subject to change:

June 15: The Battery, 3 p.m., 2821 Central Ave., Homewood.

June 15: SoHo Social, 4 p.m., 1830 29th Ave. South, Homewood. This will be a single horse appearance.

June 20: The Lakeview Triple Play: Beer, Baseball, and Budweiser Clydesdales Event and MLB Watch Party, 3 p.m., Lakeview District, 744 29th St. South.

June 21: One Horse Show at Trussville Social, 3 p.m., 14 South Chalkville Road.

Visit adamsbeverages.net for more information or follow along on Facebook.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will lead parades in Birmingham through June 21. (Style Advertising) The Budweiser Clydesdales will lead parades in Birmingham through June 21. (Style Advertising)

Alexander City Sun Festival

The annual Alexander City Sun Festival is underway through Saturday, June 15, with entertainment, live music, food and KidsFest. The festival will wrap up with the Alexander City Jazz Festival. On Friday, the Benjamin Russell High School Jazz Band, Grant Green Jr. Group, and J & the Causeways will perform at Strand Park. On Saturday, the Sofia Goodman Group and the Grayson Capps Band will perform at The Amp on Lake Martin. For the Sun Festival schedule, click here, and for the Jazz Festival schedule, click here.

A Tribute to the Negro Leagues ticket sales

Save the date for the Tribute to the Negro Leagues at Birmingham’s Rickwood Field Thursday, June 20. Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in the country and former home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, will be the site of a contest between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants. The Birmingham Black Barons called Rickwood Field home from 1924 through 1960. As a teenager, Willie Mays began his professional career with the Black Barons in 1948. Mays played with them before beginning his legendary MLB career as a member of the New York Giants in 1951. Rickwood Field was the site of the final Negro League World Series game in October 1948, which saw Mays’ Black Barons falling to the Homestead Grays in five games. Purchase tickets here.