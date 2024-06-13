Innovate Alabama launches Seek AL to highlight state’s rich outdoor recreation opportunities

Innovate Alabama, which is committed to nurturing and building Alabama’s innovation economy, has launched Seek AL, a campaign focusing on the state’s abundant outdoor recreation opportunities as an attraction for entrepreneurs.

“From the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains to the white sands of the Gulf Coast, Alabama provides an untold number of opportunities for innovators to work, play and grow roots in the state,” Innovate Alabama said in a press release announcing the campaign.

The Seek AL website spotlights activities such as hiking, biking, camping, fishing, water sports, caving, climbing and nature watching, and makes it easy for the site’s visitors to find the opportunities that interest them.

“Alabama is home to a wealth of natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Innovate Alabama CEO Cynthia Crutchfield. “As part of Innovate Alabama’s Lifestyle and Recreation pillar, we are excited to showcase all of the beauty that Alabama has to offer entrepreneurs with an appreciation of the great outdoors.”

Seek AL will leverage the state’s parks, waterways, greenways and trails to position Alabama not just as a thriving innovation ecosystem, but a place that has something for everyone, whether a current resident or someone looking to relocate.

Seek AL will be a multifaceted campaign, including the following elements:

The Outdoor Recreation Asset Map. This interactive map showcases assets around Alabama, helping enthusiasts find their next adventure.

Seek AL social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, sharing crowdsourced content from assets such as DeSoto Falls or Moss Rock Preserve.

Sharing stories of business leaders and entrepreneurs in Alabama and how they have grown roots through Alabama’s outdoor recreation ecosystems.

Highlighting partnerships between Seek AL and Alabama higher education institutions to encourage students from Alabama and out of state to get outside and explore outdoor assets, as a tool to keep talent in the state after graduation.

The Seek AL website is a new resource that makes it easy for outdoors enthusiasts to explore Alabama's recreational assets. (Seek AL)

Innovate Alabama will be adding an outdoor recreation grant opportunity in the next round of the Innovate Alabama Network, a comprehensive resource to connect communities fostering innovation in their own backyard.

"We see tapping into Alabama's abundant outdoor recreation assets as a key differentiator in attracting and retaining talent. Activities like hiking, mountain biking or paddling that you may reserve for a long weekend elsewhere are a way of life here," said T.C. McLemore, executive director of outdoor recreation programs for Innovate Alabama. "When I'm out on a mountainside trail or enjoying the beach with my family I often hear, 'Who knew Alabama had this?' Launching Seek AL is an effort to showcase everything that this great state has to offer to our residents and to those looking for where their next move might take them."

As a marketing campaign reaching beyond state borders, Seek AL brings to life a recommendation made by Innovate Alabama's Council on Outdoor Recreation, led by Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“People from Alabama have long known that our state is filled with natural beauty and has something for every outdoor enthusiast, and now we’ll have a comprehensive inventory of all of Alabama’s outdoor recreation assets, along with the Seek AL website that will serve as a central hub for outdoor recreation in the state,” Blankenship said. “Thanks to Innovate Alabama, residents and innovators alike will now have the resources to fully experience ‘Alabama the Beautiful.’”

Eligible outdoor recreation projects and assets can apply to receive resources from Seek AL under the Innovate Alabama Network. For more information on Seek AL, visit seekalabama.com, and to learn more about Innovate Alabama’s other initiatives and pillars, visit innovatealabama.org.