James Spann: Alabama generally dry through the weekend with hot afternoons

James Spann forecasts high summer heat for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RISING HEAT LEVELS: Most of Alabama will see highs in the 90s for at least the next seven days as summer heat sets in. By the weekend upper 90s are likely for most of the state, and a few spots could touch the 100-degree mark. The heat index will exceed 100 over the weekend. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers this afternoon across southeast Alabama, but most places will be dry through Saturday with partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights.

We will mention the chance of a few widely scattered showers statewide Sunday, but the odds of any one spot seeing rain will be generally 20% or less.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change. Expect hot, humid days with only widely scattered showers; there’s no sign of any widespread rain event for the Deep South. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 90s, with lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: Low pressure near the east coast of Florida is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Despite strong upper-level winds, some gradual development is possible while the system moves northeastward offshore during the next couple of days. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to continue across portions of the Florida peninsula through late this week.

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of next week while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward. If a depression or storm develops here, it will most likely move into Mexico.

No tropical storms are expected near the central Gulf Coast (Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach) through the next seven to 10 days.

CONCERNING THE HEAT: Hot weather in Alabama during the summer is just a way of life. Use your common sense and stay cool as best you can. I won’t insult your intelligence with “heat tips” like “go into an air-conditioned room” or “stay out of the sun.”

But heat exhaustion and heatstroke are serious. Heat exhaustion is a condition the symptoms of which may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse, a result of your body overheating. It’s one of three heat-related syndromes, with heat cramps being the mildest and heatstroke being the most severe. Causes of heat exhaustion include exposure to high temperatures, particularly when combined with high humidity and strenuous physical activity. Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke, a life-threatening condition.

ON THIS DATE IN 1976: A deadly tornado moved across parts of the southwestern Chicago suburbs, killing three people and injuring 23 others. The tornado, with winds over 200 mph, moved from Lemont to Downers Grove, causing $13 million in damage when 87 homes were destroyed and another 90 were damaged. The tornado passed over the Argonne National Laboratory, peeling part of a roof off the building housing a nuclear reactor.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.