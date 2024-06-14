New law enforcement officers learn about electrical safety through Safe-T-Zone

Alabama Power’s Public Safety Awareness team presented Safe-T-Zone, its first-responder electrical safety program, to a group of cadets in Selma, Alabama, as part of their training.

The program was presented by James “Britton” Langston, Corporate Security Investigator, Southern Division.

Langston, a graduate of the training program, said the curriculum provided trainees with the opportunity to participate in the Safe-T-Opolis program.

“This program taught us how to work safely around energized lines and equipment,” Langston said, “teaching us the many hazards they pose and how to mitigate the chance of harm. As a law enforcement officer, we were always the first to arrive on a scene, a few of which involved downed power lines, damaged transformers or involved electrical infrastructure.”

Langston said the training gave the cadets the fundamental knowledge of how to keep themselves and the public safe.

Safe-T-Zone is a full-scale version of Public Safety’s electrical system presented to first responders (police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters) in its service territory.

The program is presented on a custom-built trailer, using 14,400 volts of electricity. Lineworkers demonstrate the potential dangers of overhead and underground electrical services. Topics covered during the presentation include what to do when encountering a downed power line on the ground or a vehicle, the consequences of pulling a meter at a house fire, and generator safety.

The Safe-T-Zone program allowed the cadets to witness the full power of electricity and the ways it can create hazardous situations.

Langston said he believes seeing the different scenarios presented, some of which were applicable to everyday activities, raised awareness among the cadets. Learning how to exit a vehicle safely if in contact with energized equipment, or how electrocution can occur without contacting high-voltage lines, will help ensure these future public servants remain safe.

One of the roles of corporate security investigators is to provide training on Grid Watch, involving crimes that affect Alabama Power, and how to identify such crimes. The opportunity to provide this training to Alabama law enforcement cadets helps investigators create relationships in the law enforcement community. This has proven essential in their efforts to protect Alabama Power employees, customers and assets.

Safe-T-Zone is not available upon demand. If you’d like more information, contact Alabama Power Public Safety Awareness at 800-806-SAFE (7233) or email safety@alabamapower.com.