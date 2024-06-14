Why Eufaula and Phenix City, Alabama, should be on your must-visit list

There is much to take in and taste with a visit to Eufaula and Phenix City. (contributed)

When looking for new places to explore in Alabama, small towns often get overlooked, and that’s a shame because some of the state’s most gorgeous scenery and unique attractions can be found outside its bigger cities. That certainly includes the towns of Eufaula and Phenix City. With just a short drive between them – and a one-of-a-kind museum along the way – these two Alabama towns have something that’ll appeal to everyone’s interests, whether that be exploring the great outdoors, learning more about the state’s history, getting an adrenaline rush and more.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast who loves taking in all the natural beauty of Alabama, Eufaula, which has garnered the nickname of being the “Bass Fishing Capital of the World,” offers plenty of scenic spots to do so. Located along the banks of Lake Eufaula, Lakepoint State Park offers access to fishing, boating, hiking trails and more. If you decide you’d like to stay overnight, you can rent a wooded cabin, lakeside cottage or room at the Lakepoint Resort Lodge, which is home to The Water’s Edge, a full-service restaurant with picturesque views of the 45,000-acre lake.

That said, if you want to see the scenery of Lake Eufaula while staying close to the town’s historic downtown area, there’s also the Yoholo Micco Trail, a nearly three-mile trail that begins in front of the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, crosses over Lake Eufaula and runs through several residential areas before ending at the site of an old Indian village known as Old Creek Town, according to the town’s website. In addition, there are also several nature trails, including one that takes you to a nearby waterfall, connected to the main path of the Yoholo Micco Trail.

Of course, the Yoholo Micco Trail isn’t the only attraction you’ll come across in charming downtown Eufaula, which is lined with locally owned shops selling unique specialty goods, like Cotton and Kudzu, The Pampered Belle and Superior Pecans and Gifts, a business that’s been in operation since 1934. The city’s popular Eufaula Pilgrimage lets visitors take guided tours of its many historic homes and sites each spring. There are also several houses in downtown Eufaula that have been converted into museums and are open for tours throughout the year. Those include the Shorter Mansion, a Classical Revival-style house built in 1884, and Fendall Hall, which was completed in 1860 and is one of the state’s outstanding Italianate houses.

Downtown Eufaula has shops, restaurants and more. (contributed) Superior Pecans and Gifts in Eufaula specializes in nuts, candies and other Southern Products. (Alabama NewsCenter) The Shorter Mansion is a must-see in Eufaula. (contributed) Fendall Hall is a favorite on the Eufaula Pilgrimage tour. (contributed)

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, be sure to stop in The Cajun Corner for a full menu of Cajun favorites like red beans and rice, crawfish etouffee, seafood gumbo, po’ boys and much more. There’s also Thelma’s Kitchen, a popular spot with locals that offers Southern fare like fried chicken, hamburger steak, ribs and more. There’s also the option of heading to Phenix City to try 13th Street Bar-B-Q, which has been serving the area for nearly 35 years and is known for famous pork chop sandwiches, or Café 431, which is popular among locals and offers a full breakfast menu of homemade pancakes, omelets, crab cakes, eggs benedict and more.

The Water’s Edge offers spectacular views of Lake Eufaula. (contributed) The Cajun Corner is home to delicious Cajun cuisine in downtown Eufaula. (contributed) The red beans and rice from Cajun Corner are on point. (contributed) Café 431 in Phenix City is the place to go for breakfast. (contributed) Phenix City is home to 13th Street Bar-B-Q. (contributed) The Pork Chop Sandwich at 13th Street Bar-B-Q in Phenix City is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

Of course, trying out one of Phenix City’s popular eateries isn’t the only reason to make the drive. For starters, you can walk off your meal by taking a stroll along the Phenix City Riverwalk, which begins by the town’s beautiful, open-air amphitheater and runs more than a mile, connecting to Columbus, Ga., via the 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge.

You can also enjoy beautiful views while being surrounded by nature with a visit to one of Phenix City’s many parks, including its popular Idle Hour Park, where there is a nearly two-mile walking path that loops around Moon Lake as well as several nature trails, a children’s learning trail and more to enjoy.

If you’re in need of a little adrenaline rush after all that tranquility, you can find plenty of ways to get in excitement around Phenix City too. For starters, you can always explore the Chattahoochee River, and see if you’re up to the challenge of its whitewater rapids, by kayak or raft. Plus, Whitewater Express gives you a bird’s eye view of the Chattahoochee River by either ziplining across it or taking on a two-level challenge course among the trees above the Phenix City Riverwalk. Another option is to plan a visit to the East Alabama Motor Speedway, a popular dirt track that hosts weekly events and has been attracting racing enthusiasts to the area for 50 years.

Idle Hour Park is the perfect place to, well, idle. (contributed) Take in a performance at the Phenix City River Walk amphitheater. (contributed) Satisfy your sense of adventure with the Whitewater Express zipline. (contributed) If water sports are your thing, the Chattahoochee River runs through Phenix City. (contributed) East Alabama Motor Speedway is a fun place to visit. (contributed)

It’s also worth mentioning that there’s a one-of-a-kind pitstop you must make between Eufaula and Phenix City, and that’s the Drive-Thru Museum of Wonder off Highway 431 in Seale. Created by nationally renowned folk artist Butch Anthony in 2014, the exhibit displays an array of Butch’s handcrafted designs as well as found and gifted curiosities, like the world’s largest gallstone, housed in shipping containers so visitors can take it all in from their own vehicles. (Although with so much to see, you’ll likely want to take a closer look.)