Jim Searcy is a force behind economic development in Alabama

With more than three decades dedicated to Alabama’s economic progress, Jim Searcy, executive director of the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA), has worked day after day to help the state grow.

“Most people think of economic development when they see the ribbon cutting or the groundbreaking for a new facility,” he says. “And the reality is there’s just an enormous amount of work by a huge number of people that goes into bringing that to fruition.”

When Searcy thinks about the driving force behind Alabama’s economic strides, he points to the first Mercedes-Benz Plant in Vance in the 1990s.

“When we got Mercedes, it changed the calculus not just for the automotive industry, but it validated Alabama as a location for manufacturing,” he says.

He says the state continued to bolster its manufacturing capabilities with Airbus and Austal moving in. Looking ahead, Searcy envisions a strategic roadmap for Alabama’s economic trajectory, with a focus on fostering connectivity and inclusivity across the state. Initiatives such as expanding broadband access will level the playing field for communities statewide.

As a lifelong resident of Alabama, he brags about the people and talks about why Prattville might be the cutest city of all time.

This is Alabama: What should people across the country know about Alabama?

Jim Searcy: When you meet somebody who’s never been to Alabama before — and as a result of what I do, economic developer, I met a lot of people who heard about Alabama — and when they were arriving for the first time, they were amazed. I think they’re just surprised at what they thought Alabama was, and then once they get here and experience what it really is.

First, they were impressed looking around the state at the diversity of the geography and topography. It’s a cliche when you say, “Oh, man, you know, you got the mountains in North Alabama, you have the flatlands of central Alabama and then you’ve got the coast.” But it’s very true. They would fly into Birmingham and, I don’t know, maybe they expected cotton fields.

Plus, the fact that we have a little bit of diversity in our seasons. Although I always try to get people to come in any other time but July, August or September.

TIA: How would you describe the people of Alabama?

Searcy: I’ve never lived anywhere else, but I’ve traveled, and I do believe that people are all the same. I think in Alabama they’re, well, I can’t really articulate it, but I see them as more genuine. I think now people are looking for authenticity. And they appreciate it. At the end of the day, I think Alabamians are kind; I think they’re hardworking. They are friendly, warm, hospitable, talented, innovative and creative.

TIA: What do you love most about your hometown?

Searcy: Well, I was born and raised in Montgomery and Prattville. But my wife and our son and I lived in Homewood for almost 15 years. And, well, Prattville, when I lived there in the late ’70s, it was a pretty small town. I mean, it was a really small town.

Coming back about five years ago, what impressed me and what I love about it the most is that it’s not a small town anymore, but it’s retained that charm of a small town.

If you travel around Alabama, you’ve seen a lot of rural towns, and they all kind of look the same. You have a town square where all your retail is built in a rectangle around that. But ours is more of a New England village. The epicenter of the town was the mill, and it was built on top of Autauga Creek. Now, they’ve just redone the old shop. It’s going to be apartments and a mixed-use space. It’s pretty neat.

So, the fact that people have embraced change – it’s great. And then the school systems and education you can get here. My sister was a first-grade teacher for years. My mother taught school. My niece is the principal at the elementary school.

It’s worth coming down, especially at Christmas. We do a big thing where they decorate everything and it looks like a Hallmark movie. I’ve had more people draw that analogy. They’ll say, “This is like a Hallmark movie down here, except there’s no snow.”

