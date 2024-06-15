Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken & Potatoes

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken & Potatoes is packed with flavor, creating a well-rounded, nutritious meal that your family will love whether it’s a special occasion or not. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

As a dietitian, I’m always on the lookout for nutritious, easy-to-make meals that don’t leave me with a mountain of dishes to clean up. That’s why I’m a huge fan of sheet pan meals.

Sheet pan meals allow you to toss all your ingredients onto one pan, pop it in the oven and let it do all the work. Minimal prep time, minimal cleanup and maximum flavor — what’s not to love? Plus, they’re a great way to ensure your family gets a balanced meal.

One of my absolute favorites is this Sheet Pan Greek Chicken and Potatoes dish. It’s not only packed with flavor but also a breeze to prepare, making it perfect for those hectic weeknights.

Meal prep tips

Prep ahead: Cut the vegetables and marinate the chicken the night before to save time on busy evenings. Double the recipe: Make a larger batch and enjoy leftovers for lunch or dinner the next day. Customize: Feel free to swap out the vegetables for whatever you have on hand or prefer. Bell peppers, zucchini and carrots are great alternatives, and you can also use frozen veggies.

Incorporating sheet pan meals like this Sheet Pan Greek Chicken and Potatoes into your weekly rotation can make dinner time stress-free and enjoyable. It’s all about simplicity, nutrition and, most importantly, flavor.

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken & Potatoes

Click here for a printable version.

Ingredients

8-10 chicken drumsticks

8 baking potatoes, cut into small wedges

2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

½ red onion, sliced

1/3 cup olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

2 teaspoons paprika

2 tablespoons dried parsley

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 tablespoons garlic powder

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1/3 cup pitted kalamata olives

4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: lemon wedges for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, paprika, parsley, oregano, garlic powder, nutmeg, thyme, salt and pepper. Add in the potatoes, tomatoes and onions. Toss to coat. Using a slotted spoon, add the veggies to a sheet-pan. Place the chicken drumsticks in the remaining marinade. Toss to coat and let sit for about 15 minutes. Add the chicken to the sheet pan, arranging them around the veggies. Bake for about 35 minutes or until the chicken is completely cooked through. For more color, broil on high for about 3-5 minutes. When done, spoon the kalamata olives and feta over the chicken and vegetables. Add lemon wedges for garnish, if desired, and serve. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.