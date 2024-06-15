Scott Martin: Hot weekend ahead for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THIS WEEKEND: Don’t expect any relief from the heat today. Even with lower humidity, highs reaching the lower 90s to the lower 100s will feel a few degrees hotter. Skies will be sunny, and winds will be very light.

Unfortunately, overnight lows will be quite warm, which will not really give us any heat relief at all. Sunday will be another scorcher with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be several degrees hotter but just below advisory criteria.

NEXT WEEK: Ridging will slightly shift eastward on Monday, which will allow for slightly cooler temperatures as we see an increase in moisture levels and will bring a small chance of scattered showers and storms to west and southwest Alabama. Skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Tuesday will continue the slight cooldown as some clouds will help keep daytime highs away from the triple digits. Skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

We’ll stay dry Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 80s to the mid 90s underneath partly sunny skies. On Thursday, heat builds to our west over Mississippi, but we’ll continue with highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s under sunny skies. Friday looks very similar to Thursday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 90s.

TROPICS: An area of low pressure off the southeastern U.S. coast in the western Atlantic is producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. The system is unlikely to acquire tropical characteristics due to strong upper-level winds while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic and merges with a front on Saturday. The formation chance is 10%.

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend or early next week. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of the week while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward. The formation chance through seven days is 50%.

ON THIS DATE IN 1991: A severe weather outbreak occurred in the Ohio Valley region, particularly affecting parts of West Virginia and Pennsylvania. This outbreak featured numerous severe thunderstorms, producing destructive winds, large hail and several tornadoes. One of the most notable events was a deadly F3 tornado that struck the town of Shinnston, West Virginia. Many homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed, and there was significant infrastructure damage. Two people were killed, and many were injured.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.