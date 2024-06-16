Expanded College Football Playoff plan removes UA, AU stadiums from Alabama Super 7 rotation
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), in coordination with the cities of Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Opelika, have agreed to remove the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium and Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium from the Super 7 High School Football Championships host site rotation.
The action became necessary because the new expanded College Football Playoff plan could require both schools to host playoff games that would conflict with the AHSAA’s annual Super 7 championships.
“We are grateful to the cities of Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Opelika, Auburn University, the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports and Auburn-Opelika Tourism for joining together to host our Super 7 since the rotation began in 2009,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs. “The experiences and memories provided for our member schools, the teams, their students and communities have been immeasurable. We understand, however, the conflicts that will be unavoidable in the future based on the expanded CFA playoff structure and format.”
Birmingham and Protective Stadium, which hosts the Super 7 Championships next December, will remain in the AHSAA Super 7 host rotation, and the AHSAA is continuing to study other rotation options as well, Briggs said.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said their communities have enjoyed hosting the Super 7 Championships and understand the positive impact the games have had on their cities as well as the lasting experiences and memories that have been afforded the state’s high school student-athletes, their schools and communities.
“Hosting the Super 7 has been a tremendous honor for the City of Auburn,” Anders said. “The Super 7 serves as a pinnacle moment in the lives of many young students in Alabama.”
Maddox said his city embraced hosting the Super 7 Championships.
“The City of Tuscaloosa has proudly hosted many Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 State Football Championships since 2009, providing countless athletes, coaches, family members and fans with an unforgettable football experience,” Maddox said. “Although Tuscaloosa and Auburn will no longer be able to host due to the expansion of the College Football Playoffs, we are grateful for our partnership with AHSAA and look forward to seeing the event thrive across other cities in Alabama.”
Fuller said his city was glad to be a part of the Super 7 experience.
“The experiences had by the athletes, band members, students, cheerleaders and fans are priceless,” he said. “To be under the big lights in a grand stadium is something we all will remember for a lifetime.”
Kelsey Rush, president and CEO of Tuscaloosa Tourism, said, “Since 2009, the teams at Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports and Auburn-Opelika Tourism have spared no expense and no amount of manpower ensuring that this event was a memorable one for all participants and spectators. Helping manage the event from start to finish with the help of those partners already mentioned has been an honor and a privilege.”
Anders, Maddox and Fuller agreed that hosting the Super 7 event has been the result of many moving parts with several groups working hand in hand, including the AHSAA, the cities, the universities, law enforcement agencies, transit services and community volunteers.
They also agreed that participating in the Super 7 Championships taught them much about the AHSAA’s education-based athletic experience.
“The Super 7 exposes our state to the best of Alabama,” Anders said. “Talented youth, dedicated coaches, outstanding administrators, devoted families and faithful communities. […] It’s been a great responsibility to host this celebration of all that is great about the state of Alabama. We wish all the best to the future of the Super 7.”
Briggs said the AHSAA is indebted to its Super 7 partners. “Having two of the nation’s biggest rivals come together with their cities to provide the opportunity of a lifetime for our member schools is priceless and we can’t thank them enough,” he said.