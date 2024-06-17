How the Alabama Mushroom Society helps people identify fungi

An Alabama group helps people discover and identify mushrooms, learn to grow them or simply find out whether they’re good to eat.

The Alabama Mushroom Society offers fungi identification tools, lectures, scavenger hunts, get-togethers and even an annual festival for beginners and “citizen scientists.”

An online identification guide shows mushroom varieties in Alabama. A state distribution map shows where to see golden chanterelles, hen of the woods, chicken of the woods or the elusive umbrella polypore – found in only six counties.

An affiliate of the North American Mycological Association, the Alabama chapter started in 2018, said society president Alisha Millican.

The founder wanted “to bring people together who were interested in learning more about mushrooms and try to educate the public,” she said.

The society’s mission is twofold: education and fungi research.

“We ID lots of mushrooms that people take pictures of on our Facebook page,” Millican said. “We hold monthly forays in five different counties. We hold the Alabama Mushroom Festival every fall where we bring in lots of speakers and vendors and opportunities to learn that way.”

Past festivals have included experts from out of state, with topics as diverse as identification, cooking and mushroom scents. This year’s event is Oct. 26-27 in Gadsden. The goal is to offer topics that appeal to many skill levels.

Each month, society members lead expeditions in Baldwin, Cullman, Elmore, Jefferson and Madison counties. Experts speak at monthly meetings, too.

Membership spreads from Alabama’s coast to the mountains.

“Most people do end up getting interested in mushrooms initially wanting to know which ones they can eat,” Millican said. “I really try to let people see a much wider world of fungi and a broader view than just the edible ones.”

Most mushrooms submitted through the group’s Facebook page can be identified. Clear photos of the top, base, gills and pores help.

“We’re generally able to say if it’s edible,” she said.

It’s impossible to say how many varieties grow in Alabama.

“We don’t even know how many species of mushrooms exist, ever, anywhere,” she said. About half of the ones the club sends for DNA sequencing are “undescribed to science.”

Millican has sequenced mushrooms from her front yard in Cullman that have no known match. One Alabama sample’s only genetic match was with a soil sample in Costa Rica.

“We have some crazy stuff that we found that is super interesting,” she said.

Millican, who went to an Alabama society meeting and “fell in love with fungi,” is now assistant curator of fungi at the University of West Alabama and is on the North American Mycological Association board.

Mushrooms grow all over Alabama, even on sandy coastlines.

“If people just want to go out and look in their yards, they’re going to be finding things,” she said.

The biggest mushroom misconception is that they are dangerous.

“Less than 1 percent of all fungi are dangerously toxic,” she said. Most won’t taste great on your pasta, though, because they’re too small or chewy.

Alabama has some toxic types, but Millican said all mushrooms are safe to touch.

“You can even chew up the most toxic mushrooms in the world and as long as you spit it out and don’t swallow it, it’s not going to do any harm,” she said.

“Go on one of our forays,” Millican suggested. “Get that hands-on experience where someone knowledgeable is with you in the woods.”

This story was previously published by This is Alabama. Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here.