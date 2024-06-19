Bill Murray: Alabama heats up through the weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY FORECAST: The big ridge of high pressure over the East Coast is doing two things for us. It is shunting drier air into Alabama and the Southeast, and it is giving a slightly cooler easterly flow. The tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is no threat to the beautiful beaches of Alabama and northwest Florida. Still, it brings high clouds to the area, which helps mitigate the summer heat. Most everyone is starting in the 70s this morning, although a few lucky spots are reporting upper 60s over northeast Alabama. Almost everyone in Alabama will see 90 degrees by this afternoon, although the Shoals might hang in the upper 80s. There will be no rain today or for much of Alabama through Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the 60s north and east, with lower 70s elsewhere.

FIRST DAY OF SUMMER: Thursday will see the summer solstice arrive at 3:50 p.m., and it will feel like it with the heat going up. Thursday will feature more sunshine as our Gulf disturbance steams farther westward into Mexico. At Rickwood Field, the first-pitch temperature at 6:15 p.m. will be 89, falling into the upper 70s by the final out — fine weather for a memorable day.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The mercury will be rising, and so will the humidity by Friday and into the weekend. Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s Friday, with middle 90s common Saturday and even upper 90s by Sunday. As dewpoints rise into the middle and upper 60s, the heat index will approach the dangerous level between 100 and 104. Remember your heat precautions: Hydrate often, wear sunscreen and take frequent breaks if you are out in the heat. Check on friends, family and neighbors who might not have proper air conditioning.

NEXT WEEK: Week two looks much more unsettled in Alabama, especially through midweek. The weekend looks drier.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 continued to slowly organize overnight and will become Tropical Storm Alberto today as it moves westward into Mexico, north of Tampico. Heavy rain, coastal flooding and tropical-storm-force winds will affect northeastern Mexico and southern Texas. Rainfall amounts of 5-10 inches are expected into south Texas, with isolated 15-inch amounts. Tropical storm warnings are in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, into Mexico.

ON THIS DATE IN 1938: A cloudburst weakened a railroad bridge on Custer Creek in Montana as the “Olympian” passenger train of the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad approached with 140 people on board. The train hit the bridge at full speed and ran straight into the bank of Custer Creek. Seven passenger cars and the locomotive all plunged off the bridge. One sleeper car was completely submerged. Forty-nine people died and 65 were injured. Some of the bodies were washed downriver in the flood to Sydney, more than 130 miles away. Four to 7 inches of rain led to the disaster.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Bill Murray and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.