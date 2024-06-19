Building a better bushwacker: Try this recipe for the signature Alabama beach drink

Nicole McLaughlin shows how to make her version of the Bama Bushwacker. (Alabama News Center)

It’s beach season in Alabama, which also means it’s prime bushwacker season.

The signature drink on Alabama’s beaches can vary from place to place, but the adult milkshake is always cold, sweet, creamy and satisfying on a hot day in the sugar white sands.

RELATED: You can take a bushwacker tour on your Alabama beach vacation

RELATED: Pirates Cove Cheeseburgers and Bushwackers among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Social media maven Nicole McLaughlin borrowed from the best bushwacker recipes to come up with her Bama Bushwacker, which she concocted for her recent birthday celebration. Here is how Nicole makes her bushwacker (recipe below video):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Nelson McLaughlin (@nicolemcmom)

Best Bama Bushwacker

2 cups vanilla bean ice cream

2-3 cups ice

½ cup rum (I used Mount Gay- you could also do half regular and half Malibu rum)

1 ½ ounces Kahlúa

1 ½ ounces crème de cacao

1/3 -1/2 cup cream of coconut

1 ½ ounces amaretto

Blend until creamy. Add a floater* of your choice … if you dare!

*A floater is added to “float” at the top of the finished drink. Possible floaters include more rum, a spiced rum, more Kahlúa, crème de menthe, Screwball peanut butter whiskey or Rivulet pecan liqueur.

SEE ALSO: Try these beach hacks to make snacking by the surf a breeze