Calhoun County Training School advanced education in Alabama’s first Black town

A city whose creation was a milestone for Black history in Alabama is celebrating an important anniversary this year. Founded in 1899, Hobson City was the first municipality in the state to be governed entirely by African Americans.

Located in the heart of Hobson City, the Calhoun County Training School was a vital part of the community. It served as the only school in the county for many African Americans, who travelled from all parts of the region to receive an education.

Katie Ruth Pyles was a student at the school for 12 years. In an interview with Alabama News Center, Pyles recalled her academic journey.

“At the time, that was the only place that we could go,” she said. “From all around […] Black folks came to Calhoun County Training School. We had reading, writing, arithmetic, spelling, geography, biology, chemistry. In later years, we had cosmetology, typing — we had all things that would benefit us when we left the 12th grade.”

Learn more about Hobson City and its special place in Alabama history here. For more information on the Calhoun County Training School and to learn more about Pyles’ story, check out the video below: