Between the Lines: It’s gonna be a hot summer; get ready now

Plan now to make small adjustments in your home to help save energy and save money this summer. (contributed)

If you’re like me and the rest of the free world, no one is excited about spending more on our bills. But that could very well be the case this summer.

The hotter the weather, the more we’re going to use our air conditioners. In fact, an Energy Information Administration (EIA) study ranks Alabama No. 8 in air-conditioning consumption per household. AC is typically the largest source of energy usage on your power bill.

We can’t control the weather, but we can control some things. As an Alabama Power employee, I’ve learned that there are some easy things I can do as a homeowner to save money when the temperature rises.

One thing I plan to do is use the 20-degree rule to dictate where I set my thermostat. What’s the 20-degree rule?

Glad you asked.

The 20-degree rule is based on industry standards for designing your air conditioner. In Alabama, the standard unit is designed to lower the temperature in your home by 20 degrees from the temperature outdoors. So, if it’s 90 degrees outside, setting your thermostat to anything lower than 70 degrees will waste the air conditioner’s efforts and waste your money. Keeping it within the 20-degree range will allow your unit to operate more efficiently, which saves you money. It’s also why you hear us, and other experts, recommend setting your thermostat at 78 given how hot Alabama summers get.

Another thing I plan to do is have an HVAC person check my unit before we’re fully into the throes of summer. Those experts can ensure my AC is A-OK and equipped to keep my home cool when it gets hot.

Honestly, this tip is the one I’m least likely to follow through on because I’m lazy.

But here’s the thing: Getting a checkup now makes much more sense than having to get my air conditioner fixed later if it can’t handle the strain of cooling my house during the record temperatures that are anticipated for this summer. Plus, most checkups come with a new air filter, which I need anyway, so I plan to suck it up and get it done.

Another money-saver I’ve made a habit of is washing clothes in cold water. Water heating accounts for about 18% of the energy consumed in your home. Detergents these days are effective at any temperature, so why not make doing the laundry a little cheaper by not heating the water unnecessarily?

It also helps to wait until you have a full load, which means fewer washes and less energy used.

At my house, I’m already “that dad” who goes through the house turning off lights that aren’t being used. I still find myself having to do it, even though we’re now empty nesters. My goal this summer is to get everyone (ahem, my wife) to develop the habit of turning off lights when they’re not being used. This will likely be the hardest thing I do all year.

Contrary to conventional thinking, Alabama Power wants to help you save money. The more efficiently you use energy at your home, the less strain there is on the grid, which helps us to serve everyone more effectively.

Despite our best efforts, however, we realize there are those who have times when they simply can’t afford to pay their bill. That’s why Alabama Power partners with nonprofit agencies to provide support. Information about those billing assistance programs, in addition to dozens of other ways to save money on your power bill, can be found on our website.

These small adjustments can make a big difference in your wallet, and not just during Alabama’s extreme summer weather. We encourage you to make these tips the norm in your home and save money all year long.

Between the Lines is an occasional column by Alabama Power’s Anthony Cook, sharing energy education that powers our daily lives.